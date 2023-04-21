Pet Parents Say This Interactive Cat Toy ‘Is the Best Toy I’ve Ever Purchased’ & It’s Nearly 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you drop tons of money buying a bunch of different cat toys, you may want to stop and take a look at the interactive cat toy that pet parents are raving out. The ORSDA cat toy is a ball toy, a feather toy, and a toy that will keep your cat entertained for hours. And according to the reviews, this interactive toy is the only one you’ll ever need to buy.

The ORSDA Interactive Cat Toy is a low-noise electronic cat toy that promises to burn off your cat’s energy and solve her boredom. It comes with four different feather attachments and two jingle balls your cat can bat around the built-in track. And the five play modes can be customized to fit your cat’s energy level, and it even automatically shuts off at night so everyone can get the rest they need.

And right now, you can save $15 when you buy the toy on Amazon for just $24.

Image: ORSDA

ORSDA Interactive Cat Toy $24 Buy now

One pet parent called the ORSDA interactive toy the “best toy I’ve ever purchased,” adding, “I am amazed by this toy … I’ve never had a toy that was this entertaining for an elderly cat. Sometimes (as described) she’ll just walk past the toy and it will turn on. Or it will come on every hour. That really amazes her. This was so worth it and good exercise for a cat that used to just lay around and do nothing but eat and sleep.”

Another reviewer said, “My cat loves his toy. I was skeptical at first but immediately found out that it was the best thing that I have bought for her ever. She will literally go to it in the middle of the night, and I can hear her press the button and be playing with it. Otherwise, if I am home and she wants to get my attention, she will walk up to it. Step on the motion button and stay in there. Just waiting to get my attention. It’s hilarious. Highly recommend!!!”

Your cat won’t be able to get enough of this super-fun toy. It’s the one-and-done cat toy you’ve both been looking for.

