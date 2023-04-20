Brie Larson Starts Her Makeup Routine With This $13 Lip Product That Gives You the ‘Most Kissable Lips’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Apparently, even superheroes like to keep it simple. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson revealed that her everyday beauty routine only includes only the essentials, per Vogue’s Beauty Secret series. For instance, after a long day on a set, Larson likes giving her skin time to recharge and breathe. But there’s one beauty product she says she uses every night before she goes to bed. After reading through the numerous rave reviews, we’re thinking of adding this to our routine too!

Larson counts on Mario Badescu’s Lip Mask to prep her lips from day to night. The overnight treatment lets you wake up with a supple and hydrated appearance. Thanks to its nutrient-rich formula, it repairs chapped or cracked lips. The Mario Badescu Lip Mask contains shea butter that deeply moisturizes, coconut oil that softens, and squalane that smoothes for the perfect pout. Other key ingredients include acai berries and vanilla which have anti-aging and calming properties. It’s no wonder the Marvel star uses this both at night and as the very first step in her beauty routine.

Mario Badescu Lip Mask

Shoppers can’t get enough of how this Mario Badescu product heals their super dry lips. As one reviewer said, this lip mask leaves you with the “most kissable lips.”

Some even say it’s better than the internet-famous Laneige lip mask. “This is the new gold standard in overnight lip masks and I have done my research,” a reviewer said. “This is better than Laneige night mask, Pacifica night mask, and even my beloved C. O. Bigelow nighttime balm. It’s thiiiiiiiiiiick, like thicker than vasoline, but also lightweight.”

And you don’t have to use this lip mask just at night. According to the brand, it provides up to a full day of moisture during the daytime. Simply, apply a generous amount to revitalize your lips.

And the best part? Mario Badescu’s Lip Mask is surprisingly affordable at just $14 on Amazon. Now, we completely understand why the Marvel actress swears by this lip treatment. In short, it’s a simple yet effective product that won’t break the bank. Plus, you can get it discounted now when you subscribe here for repeated deliveries.

So if you’re looking to nourish your dry lips every day, then try this Brie Larson’s beauty secret.

