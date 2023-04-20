Amazon Is Selling Live Potted Plants for up to 40% Off, so Flex Your Green Thumb

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you find yourself at the plant store more often than anywhere else, you may be addicted to houseplants. But that’s actually fine, and we’re here to enable you more because Amazon is currently hosting a sale on live houseplants from Costa Farms, and according to the reviews, these plants arrive in great shape, are planted in beautiful pots, and have changed the way they shop for plants for good.

So if you’re in need of a new addition to your growing collection, check out these Costa Farms plants that are marked down up to 40 percent off.

Interested in getting your hands on a pothos? Costa Farms is selling a Golden Pothos in a beautiful pot for just $21. These plants are remarkably easy to grow and your Costa Farms pothos arrives at your door already eight to ten inches tall, so you’ll get a head start. Just give your pothos about a half cup of water every week, and you’re set!

The Costa Farms Cat Palm, on sale for 41 percent off, stands about two to three feet tall and comes in a white-and-beige modern-style planter. The root balls of these palms come wrapped in cellophane so that everything stays tidy during transport. Reviewers say that the palms arrive healthy and happy, and some are even taller than expected, which is great news if you’re looking to fill a corner.

Another easy-to-grow plant is the Costa Farms Snake Plant, which is marked down to just $18. With their swordlike leaves, these snake plants only require watering about once per week and can grow up to several feet tall. Your snake plant will arrive about eight inches tall, carefully packed in cellophane.

“A product has to be extraordinarily good or extraordinarily bad for me to take the time for a review,” one five-star reviewer wrote about their Costa Farms experience. “Well, I’m doing this review because the snake plant I received today far exceeded my expectations. It was very securely packed in a box … There were three bamboo poles to steady the plant. The dirt was moist still and my plant doesn’t need watering. I would not hesitate to buy again from Costa Farms.”

Check out the entire selection of Costa Farms live plants here and try your best to not go overboard.

