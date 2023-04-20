Shoppers Who Never Have Time to Blow-Dry Swear This $12 Frizz-Taming Serum Is a ‘Miracle for Air Dried Hair’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you think that dry and dull hair comes to call only in the cooler seasons, think again. Tired strands can appear at any time — even during the summer, thanks to chemically treated pool water and extra time under UV rays. But that doesn’t mean you have to deal with hair that looks lifeless all year round. Instead, we found a $12 frizz-taming serum is a “miracle for air-dried hair.”

The Herstyler Hair Repair Serum revives dull hair that’s lacking in shine. How does it work? The formula includes argan oil, and aloe vera, which work together to fortify strands and repair brittle and dry ends. The super ingredient, argan oil, is packed with vitamin E, which “increases elasticity and restores shine to dull, lifeless hair. It also creates a protective barrier against damaging UV rays,” the brand says. The serum also eliminates frizz and makes hair sleek and shiny. And even though a few drops hydrate locks and instantly restore them, the serum doesn’t weigh the hair down or leave a greasy look. To use the formula, dispense one to two drops and work them through, from root to tip — you can use them on damp or dry hair.

The serum has earned over 13,980 five-star ratings, and it’s no surprise why. The formula instantly transforms hair for only $12. Here’s what the reviewers are saying.

It’s a “miracle for air-dried hair!” one five-star reviewer said. “I let my hair air dry nearly every day. I have shoulder-length, fairly straight thin blond hair colored with balayage. Prior to using this product, the bottom 1/3 of my hair would be pretty frizzy once my hair was fully dry. Now I hand comb two pumps of this product into the bottom half of my hair while wet, let it air dry as usual, and the frizz is totally gone.”

Another hair serum user explained, “This is one of the best products I’ve ever tried on my hair. It is supposed to be a hair serum to use before the flat iron. It is a miracle worker. It leaves my hair so straight and smooth.”

“No more frizzy hair!” a final shopper wrote. “My frizzies enjoyed the oil and absorbed it, and calmed down. This surprisingly didn’t make my hair look greasy! Just a nice shine of healthy-looking supermodel hair.

A little goes a long way! You don’t need to slather it on!”

