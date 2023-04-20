I Rarely Applied Sunscreen On My Face Until I Tried This Glow-Enhancing Multitasker & Now It’s a Summer Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect your skin — and it’s not just essential in the summer! Your skin is vulnerable to the sun all year-round. With that said, I’ll admit that I am guilty of not using sunscreen very often. I rarely wear sunscreen every day on my face or body in the summer. Well, that was the case until I tried the Supergoop! Glowscreen. This multitasking product became a summer staple in my makeup bag for so many reasons. It’s a skin tint, primer, moisturizer, and sunscreen all in one. Along with this, it leaves a dewy glow that makes my face look so radiant. It’s no surprise that it’s an award-winner loved by so many others.

I tried so many sunscreens but I found Glowscreen to be the best choice when it comes to sunscreens. I’m constantly sweating in the summer, and mainly opt for lightweight beauty products. The Supergoop! sunscreen’s weightless formula feels like a second skin on my face. Sometimes, I even forget that I applied it. Plus, it seamlessly blends into my skin to leave a sheer finish.

Even better, it makes my skin healthier at the same time. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to provide deep hydration, and the SPF 40 broad spectrum leaves me with a high level of protection. Additionally, the sunscreen specifically defends against UV rays, infrared, radiant, and blue light from tech.

SuperGoop Glowscreen SPF 40

Image: Supergoop!

Shoppers fell in love with the Glowscreen so much that the brand released two new shades: Dawn, a nude pink and Golden Hours, a deep brown. I use Golden Hours, a warm brown, in my collection, but the other original Sunrise is also a shopper favorite for its “champagne glow.” Unfortunately, this glowy primer does not come in as many inclusive shades as other skin tints. Personally, I felt that my lighter bronze tint, Golden Hours, could have better complimented my skin. However, I have yet to try the recently added Sunset, a deep bronze, to see if it’s a better fit. Either way, Golden Hours was still able to flatter my dark skin, while protecting it and leaving a natural shimmer.

And if you’re looking for coverage, this Supergoop! sunscreen is able to conceal mild blemishes. Keep in mind, though, that this product is originally designed to be a sunscreen first and a glow-enhancer second.

As one reviewer wrote, “This literally makes your face glow! Looks amazing, feels amazing and a little goes a long way. I come from the matte sunscreen from Supergoop! and this is definitely superior. No sticky feeling at all. 100000% recommend.”

Related story Brie Larson Starts Her Makeup Routine With This $13 Lip Product That Gives You the ‘Most Kissable Lips’

Other reviewers can’t get enough of it. And the best part is, it’s not too expensive considering its benefits. Supergoop! Glowscreen is available at prices starting at $22 for a travel size or $38 for a full-size. So head now to Supergoop!, Amazon, or Sephora to give yourself flawless skin.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: