It’s that time of the year again when many are stocking up on self-tanners to achieve that gorgeous bronze goddess glow. But as much as we appreciate a good self-tan, we don’t exactly love the mess it can sometimes bring. Not to mention, the stains on white t-shirts and bedsheets. Fortunately, we found a product that will not only give you the tan of your dreams, it won’t leave any stains or messes.

Luna Bronze, the Australian self-tanning brand beloved by celebs like Hilary Duff and Ashlee Simpson, recently dropped a new clear self-tanning mousse. That’s right, clear. The Solar Eclipse Clear Tanning Mousse is described as “the hottest way to achieve a natural looking tan from home without any down time.” It goes on completely clear for a “totally mess-free experience,” which means you can easily throw on your favorite white tee after applying this and you won’t have any of the usual stains you’d get with other similar products. If you ask us, that’s a total plus considering how good a white t-shirt and a glowy tan look during this time of year.

The Luna Bronze self-tanner is lightweight, has a 100% organic formula, and is made with ingredients such as essential oils, lemon myrtle, orange blossom, and mandarin. If you don’t love the “fake tan smell”, this product is a must. You can also choose how deep of a tan you want by using the depth indicator on the bottle.

The Solar Eclipse Clear Tanning Mousse is one of the brand’s newest products, but is already a best-seller with glowing reviews. As one reviewer wrote, it’s a “dream” and the “most comfortable” self-tanner to sleep in. “Applied this before bed last night and slept in it – not a hint of stickiness or the smell, and no stained sheets! Love the golden glow I have today.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I was lucky enough to test this product whilst in development and wore it on a plane flying from Australia to the U.S. to see if it would transfer to my white sweatpants and it didn’t. I also didn’t have that awful fake tan smell even though I was sitting for 15 hours straight. Loved the results when I landed.”

If staining your go-to white t-shirt or dress is a concern, you won't have to deal with that any longer with the Solar Eclipse Clear Tanning Mousse. As one reviewer said, "I have been stressing about how I am going to keep all my outfits crisp white as I enter my bride era and this clear tanning mousse has literally made life so easy! Obsessed with the colour it gives and the fact I can choose how deep of a glow I get."

If you’re looking for a good Mother’s Day gift to give your mom, your sister, your BFF, or even yourself, Luna Bronze has a several gift-worthy bundles you should definitely check out. The Clear Glow Bundle, in particular, is our top pick. Not only does save you money on the clear tanning mousse, you also get the Glow Gradual Tanning Mousse, a tanning mitt, and the celeb-loved (and sold out!) Good Night Face Bronzing Serum. You’ll have everything you need to glow all spring and summer long.

