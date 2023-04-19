Jennifer Garner’s Secret To Fighting Hair Loss is This ‘Unbelievable’ Scalp Treatment That Even Leaves Hair Stylists Impressed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

According to Jennifer Garner, one should always share their beauty secrets. That’s why, the actress recently revealed on Instagram how she fights hair loss. Garner relies on Virtue’s Flourish Density Booster, which she said is the “biggest hair invention for thinning hair.” This leave-in spray delivers a boost of thicker and stronger hair.

Made specifically for women, this product is key to healthy hair growth. Plus, it’s a treatment that deals with more than just regular shedding. Garner, a brand ambassador for Virtue, noted that she “would’ve killed for it” after she gave birth to her children, as it’s an ideal product for postpartum hair loss. It’s drug-free and safe to use while you’re pregnant and nursing, so in other words, it’s your new #momhack for hair care. And the best part is, it’s as low as $24.

But here’s why the Hollywood star swears by Virtue’s Flourish Density Booster for her thinning hair. This botanical-based formula targets weakened follicles and strengthens them. Additionally, the brand’s patented ingredients help to reduce irritation and maintain moisture.

In short, this leave-in treatment lets your scalp feel like it can breathe again. The Flourish Density Booster creates a healthy environment for your hair to thrive once again. And all you have to do is spray then massage it in once a day.

Virtue Flourish Density Booster

This anti-thinning spray from Virtue works so well, even hairstylists are impressed. “This is a “wow” product!” said one reviewer. “My hair is definitely more full and even my hair stylist has commented on how much better my hair looks and feels since using Virtue. This product has made a tremendous difference in the quality of my hair. I now have some volume at the roots that I have not had in over 30 years.”

Overall, shoppers can’t get enough of Virtue’s Flourish Density Booster for thickening their hair. And we totally see why — it “gives your hair the body you need,” as one reviewer said. So, don’t fret about hair loss any more thanks to this Jennifer Garner must-have that’s available at Amazon, Sephora, and Virtue. While you’re at it, try Virtue’s Flourish Shampoo and Conditioner too for the best results.