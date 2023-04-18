Shoppers Over 50 Say This $8 Lipstick Is So Hydrating, It Heals Chapped Lips & Blows Laneige’s Lip Mask ‘Out of the Water’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like with skincare, the lipstick and other makeup products you used to swear by in your 20s may not work for you once you hit 50. Fortunately, L’Oreal, whose celeb fans include A-listers like J.Lo, Beyoncé, Eva Longoria and Drew Barrymore, has a line of Age Perfect makeup specifically created for anyone 50-plus or those with “mature” skin. Not only does the line have Helen Mirren and Viola Davis’ stamp of approval, shoppers seem to really love the products well. If you’re looking for a lipstick that’s affordable, provides nice coverage, and won’t dry out your lips, you’ll want to add their Luminous Hydrating Lipstick to your cart ASAP.

L’Oreal’s Luminous Hydrating Lipstick is described as a lip product that delivers “9-hour hydration and doesn’t feather into lines.” If used consistently over time, it can help your lips look smoother and feel more supple. It’s made with a nourishing serum as well as Pro Vitamin B5, which make it a hybrid of makeup and skincare. In fact, it’s a lipstick that’s so moisturizing, shoppers wish it came in a clear version so they could wear it to sleep at night.

There are several shades to choose from, including Brilliant Brown, Flaming Carmin, and Beautiful Rosewood (as shown below). Right now, it’s even on sale at Amazon for less than $8.

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick

The lipstick has over 3,600 five-star reviews on Amazon with shoppers praising it for being super moisturizing. As one shopper wrote, “I bought this hoping it would actually be moisturizing and it is! I can almost never find lipstick that doesn’t dry my lips or make them clumpy. This worked beautifully and the color is nice too.”

Another reviewer said it so hydrating, they liked it better than a super popular, celeb-loved lip mask. “Wow, I LOVE this lipstick!” they wrote. “I can’t believe how well it has healed my dry, chapped lips. I wish it came in ‘clear’ because I’d wear it to bed. It doesn’t feather and it’s pretty long lasting for a regular lipstick (compared to the type that stays on for hours). I had been using Laneige’s Lip Mask for several months with no results and this lipstick blows it out of the water.”

In fact, the moisturizing center of the lipstick is a big plus for shoppers. “My fave part of this product is its richness!” wrote one reviewer. “It has a moisturizer in the center of the lip color that goes on smoothly with moisturizing your lips while providing color. It is by far my favorite lipstick over all the brands I use.”

While matte lipsticks are usually more long-wearing, this lip balm-lipstick hybrid has pretty decent wear time. As one shopper wrote, “I typically use long wear lipstick but wanted something moisturizing that I could easily throw on without needing to be super careful about application. I’m very happy with this. It has good solid color, feels good going on and my lips feel soft after use. It’s relatively small but I like that because it’s easy to throw in a pocket or small purse. It doesn’t last as long as long-wear, of course, but it lasts longer than I was expecting. It’s even lasted through meals depending on what I was eating. I’m very happy, plan to get more colors.”

Right now, the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick is on sale for $8 on Amazon. Be sure to snap one up today.

