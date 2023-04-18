Gwyneth Paltrow Says This Surprising $9 Hair Product Is a Must-Have If She Was Stuck on a Deserted Island

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her ‘quiet-luxury’ wardrobe after her much talked about court style. Believe it or not, even the Goop founder herself is a fan of affordable drugstore beauty products too. However, there’s one beauty essential that stands out from the rest: a $9 hair care product. That’s right, Paltrow knows how to save a few bucks when it comes to her beauty routine. During an interview with Glamour, the actress revealed that Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Conditioner is an ultimate favorite. She loves it so much, it’s one of three beauty products she’d bring with her on a deserted island. And we can totally see why Paltrow can’t live without it.

The Paltrow-loved hair treatment does more than your average conditioner. While it stops frizz, detangles, and softens hair, the Grow Long Conditioner also reduces breakage and split ends. Its key ingredients like Caffeine, Ginseng, and Vitamin E help to restore strength to your damaged strands.

Marc Anthony Grow Long Strengthening Conditioner

Grow Long Super Fast Strength Conditioner $9.49 Buy now

According to the brand, this Marc Anthony product does not grow new hair. However, it does transform it into a healthier look. The anti-breakage conditioner delivers manageable hair that’s hydrated and has a radiant shine. Plus, it’s a seriously affordable price so why not treat your hair to this nourishing formula?

One reviewer said that the product is better than expensive brands. They added, “[My hair is] much softer, feels a little thicker, and has more volume than any volumizing product I’ve ever tried has given me. A little goes a long way, and the price is a big relief from the $25-30 conditioners I’ve been using.”

While another reviewer buys it on repeat, saying “I have bought this over and over again. My hair grows way faster and feels much softer than other brands. Even my hair stylist can’t believe how fast my hair grows now.”

So, treat your hair to this $9 strengthening conditioner that Gwyneth Paltrow is obsessed with it. Check out Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Super Fast Strength Conditioner at Amazon, Target, or Walmart now to add to your cart.

