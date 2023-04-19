These Under $12 Stanley Accessories from Amazon Are the Cutest Way to Customize Your Tumbler

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve hopped on the Stanley Tumbler train and are riding it until the end, then you need to know about the adorable accessories you can get for the Stanley 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler. You thought you could only personalize with stickers? Think again. Amazon has a bunch of fun accessories from straw replacements and caps to colorful silicone boots that will set your Stanley apart from the rest. And the best part is that these add-ons are all less than $12.

The AIERSA Straw Cover not only helps contain any straw leakage if your Stanley Quencher tips over but it also keeps dust, bugs, and other water enemies from getting in. For just $9, you can grab a four-pack of these cute cloud covers to give to your friends or keep in rotation. AIERSA also sells straw covers that are mini Stanley Quencher tumblers, which is some sort of tumbler inception that we can’t get enough of.

Image: AIERSA

AIERSA Straw Cover for Stanley Cup $9 Buy now

Protect the bottom of your Stanley tumbler from getting dinged up with the Flaskars Stanley Cup Silicone Boot. The boot comes in a variety of bright colors so you can give your Quencher a little more flair. The boots are BPA-free and fit a variety of Stanley products.

Image: Flaskars

Flaskars Stanley Cup Silicone Boot $9 Buy now

You can now use a different colored straw almost every day of the week thanks to the 6-Pack Pastel Straws for Stanley Cup from AIERSA. These straws come with their own wire brush for easy cleaning and fit perfectly in various Stanley straw compartments. Plus, these straws are silicone, so you can bend them and keep your teeth safe from biting down on metal or hard plastic.

Image: AIERSA

AIERSA 6-Pack Pastel Straws for Stanley Cup $12 Buy now

There are more decorative Stanley-compatible tumbler boots, too. The WK IEASON Protective Silicone Boot is covered in fun floral illustrations and comes in a variety of different colors. Keep the bottom of your tumbler scratch-free and avoid making a racket if you drop your tumbler by accident.

Image: WK IEASON

WK IEASON Protective Silicone Boot $10 Buy now

Give your Stanley tumbler a bit more personality and pick up a few accessories. You take it with you everywhere, so it might as well match your style!

