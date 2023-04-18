Target Is Selling an Exclusive Stanley Quencher Tumbler Dupe That Reviewers Say Is More Leakproof

If you’ve been on the internet for longer than five minutes in the past month, then you know that Stanley drink tumblers are all the rage. People love how large they are, their convenient handle, and the fact that the tumblers can keep drinks cold for hours on end. However, Stanley fans have reported a few flaws, with leaking and price point being the largest two. So when we saw that Target is selling a 40-ounce tumbler for $10 less than Stanley (and with better reviews), we knew we needed to share.

The Owala 40-ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler is the perfect alternative for those who aren’t quite sold on the Stanley Quencher hype. These drink tumblers come with a two-in-one splash-resistant lid that lets you sip or swig, a wide opening that’s built for adding ice, double-wall insulation, and of course, a handle so you can take it anywhere.

It’s also compatible with car cup holders and is BPA and phthalate-free. Plus, Target is selling four exclusive colors, like Whimsical Daydream below, that are all super chic and will make your tumbler stand out from the rest.

If you’re looking for something sleek to sip your water from, then check out Owala in Panther Paw. It’s head-to-toe black and, honestly, looks professional.

Or, keep it light with Polar Brrrr. With hints of purple, you get a touch of whimsy without any loudness.

“Wanted a Stanley, but couldn’t justify the price point and did not like how much it leaked,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Enter this cup! Does not leak through the straw opening, I can rig it to where my kids can’t steal the straw, it’s awesome! My husband saw mine and liked it so much, he got himself one two days later!”

And Owala is going viral in its own right, too. “I have fallen in love with Owala like most of TikTok,” another reviewer wrote. “I got this cup when they unexpectedly had it in stock. I haven’t stopped using it since … If you’re trying to choose between tumblers, go with this one.”

Another added, “I seriously love this tumbler. I’ve always leaned toward and loved Owala products and this one is no different! A little on the pricy side but still cheaper than a Stanley and is more leakproof. Well worth your money!”

Grab one now and stay hydrated in style.

