These Helen Mirren-Approved Sneakers Now Come in an Effortlessly Cool Slip-On Version That’s Extra Comfortable

If you’re someone who’s constantly on the move, you can’t go wrong with a pair of slip-on sneakers. It’s easy to put on when you’re in a rush and take off at the end of a long day. Not to mention, the style is effortlessly cool and a total classic. So, if you’re looking to make your life a bit simpler this season, there’s a new pair of slip-on sneakers worth checking out. Cariuma, the sustainable sneaker brand behind Helen Mirren’s go-to sneakers, just dropped new canvas slip-on sneakers that are even comfier than their best-selling OCA Lows.

The new Cariuma Slip-On is the perfect fit for this spring and summer. They come in a classic white, black, and grey shades, while also featuring fun options too like pink and green. But most importantly, you can spend the whole time outdoors this season with no complaints from your feet. The laidback shoe has a bio-memory foam insole that makes them extra comfortable. The ankle-hugging collar along with the memory foam promise to keep your feet happy all day long.

Cariuma Off-White Canvas Slip-On

Image: Cariuma.

Off-White Canvas Slip-On $79

Even better, these 100% vegan shoes are one of the easiest ways to go green every day. The eco-friendly brand plants a tree for every sneaker that’s sold, so you may want to stock up soon. Right now, you can only pre-order Cariuma’s Slip-On sneakers which are priced at $79. According to the brand, the order will be shipped by May 19th at the latest. However, we recommended buying these shoes ahead of time. Like other Cariuma sneakers, they’re likely to sell out fast once they’re officially released.

So, check out Cariuma’s Slip-On sneakers that just dropped now in all of its colorways. We guarantee you’ll want to slide into these sustainable, stylish shoes immediately for this season.

Rose Canvas Slip-On

Image: Cariuma.

Looking for a spring color to add to your collection? Try these Cariuma Slip-On sneakers that feature a light pink that is undeniably pretty. Related story Shoppers 'Embarrassed’ By Dry, 'Godzilla'-Like Skin Swear This 'Magical’ Moisturizer Stopped Scaling & Redness Within a Week

Pink Canvas Slip-On $79

Grey Canvas Slip-On

Image: Cariuma.

These grey sneakers complement a myriad of outfits and are easy to wear thanks to their slip-on design, which makes them a great go-to option.

Grey Canvas Slip-On $79

Black Canvas Slip-On

Image: Cariuma.

When it comes to a classic look, these Cariuma Black Canvas Slip-On sneakers won’t disappoint. Plus, they’re incredibly comfortable to wear on-repeat too.

Black Canvas Slip-On $79

Green Canvas Slip-On

Image: Cariuma.

Go bold with these vibrant green slip-on sneakers from Cariuma. These eye-catching shoes are sure to grab a few compliments.

Green Canvas Slip-On $79

