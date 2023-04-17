Costco Is Selling Doggy Water Bottles & They’re Perfect for Pets on the Go This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We may not always remember to bring water and snacks for ourselves when we head out on summer adventures, but you know we always make sure that we have plenty of supplies packed for our dogs. But one thing that’s always a challenge is finding a convenient way to give our furry friends drinking water when we’re out for hikes or at the beach. Collapsible bowls can spill and get messy, and we’re stuck carrying a separate container of water, too. But Asobu has come up with a solution that any dog-owner can appreciate: a water bottle that has a sturdy dog bowl attached to the bottom…and a cup on top so you can pour yourself a drink, too! Costco members will be happy to hear that they can get their hands on this innovative product for a great deal in stores now.

TikToker CostcoHotFinds reported that the Asobu Dog Water Bowl Bottle was being sold in-store at Costco for $13.99. It’s not listed on the store’s website, so members (you can sign up here) should check their store or ask an employee if they have item number 1605671 in stock.

Courtesy of Asobu.

The good news is that, if you’re as captivated by the clever engineering of this dog bowl water bowl as we are, you can find it on Amazon. It also comes in a variety of colors, so you can coordinate Fido’s water bottle with your own.

It’s more expensive than at Costco, but even if you don’t have a membership, it might still be worth the buy on Amazon. The dog bowl water bottle has 4.7 out of 5 stars from almost 4,000 ratings, and reviewers rave about it. “The thermos has the ability to refill the dog bowl around 4-5 times, with the ability to fill the personal mini cup many more times,” shared one reviewer. “We share EVERYTHING with our best friends, so why not share a drink together?” Another person said “I love it so much I bought two!”

No matter what outdoor adventures you have planned for yourself and your dog(s) this summer, having the Asobu Dog Bowl Water Bottle with you will help ensure that you and your furry friends stay safely hydrated, even on those sunny days.

