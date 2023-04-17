If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is less than a month away, and it’s time to start brainstorming the perfect gift idea for our moms this year. Sure, there are the traditional bouquets of flowers and boxes of chocolates, or that classic mug that says “Best Mom Ever,” but haven’t we done all those a zillion times before? How many mugs does one mom really need?! Instead, what about giving mom this meaningful, healthy, and delicious treat from a mom-owned small business: Superfood Truffle Cups and Protein Bars.

These amazing new snack options come from B.T.R. Nation are designed to be low in sugar to keep blood sugar balanced, are infused with nutrient-dense superfoods — no junk! — and have an unforgettable taste.

“B.T.R. NATION is a tribute to my parents,” says founder Ashley Nickelsen, who lost both of her parents to cancer when she was in her 20s. “As soon as they got sick, I became their primary caretaker. We spent over three years in and out of doctor’s offices, chemo, radiation, eating absolute junk out of hospital vending machines and cafeterias. I couldn’t control much, but I could help us eat better. So I took to the kitchen to create a snack that actually checked all the right boxes.”

“When my parents passed away, I knew I needed to do something to honor their legacy,” Ashley says. “So I dusted off my recipes and shared my nourishing snacks with the world. B.T.R. actually stands for ‘Be bold, tenacious, and resilient,’ my parents’ personal mantra.”

The result is a line of drool-worthy dark chocolate superfood truffle cups with nut butter that are rich and luscious but contain no added sugar or sugar alcohols. Naturally sweetened with dates, the B.T.R. Nation Superfood Truffle Cups have 90% less sugar than the leading cup. Plus, they are made with sustainably and ethically sourced cacao and boosted with fiber-rich functional ingredients. The nut butter truffle cups come in decadent flavors like Brownie Batter, Snickerdoodle, and Cherry Jubilee. Yum! Our mom would love them all — what about yours?

"The dark chocolate cherry truffle cups are absolutely perfect!" shares one reviewer. "They are a sweet treat you can feel good about eating. These are my daily indulgence and I highly recommend."

“These bars are life changing!” another reviewer shared.

The B.T.R. Nation Superfood Bars are also one of a kind. Most protein bars either taste like cardboard or are packed with inflammatory ingredients, but each of these bars tastes like a dessert even though they contain no added sugar and 100% real ingredients. And they take nutrition seriously: no sugar alcohols, no stevia, gluten-free, soy-free, and no “natural” flavors.

The protein bar flavors include Cinnamon Cookie Dough for energy, Dark Chocolate Brownie to recharge, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip for bliss, Cherry Chocolate Chip for zen, and Banana Nut to nourish. Um, what mom doesn’t want all of those flavors and feelings?!

“These bars are SO good and SO satiating!” raves one B.T.R. Nation fan. “I love, love, love the superfood ingredient and genuinely feel amazing about eating these as a quick snack during the day or even as a healthy dessert or sweet treat when in the mood!”

The B.T.R. Nation collection includes something for everyone with its entire line of snacks. You can trust that all of the brand’s superfood snacks have no added sugar, no sugar alcohols, no stevia, and no allulose. They are 100% plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free, and free from all “junk” and boosted with good-for-you superfoods.

“Now that I have a daughter of my own, my why and passion has increased tenfold,” new mom Ashley says of the business she started. “I’ve committed my life to helping fix our broken food system for my family and for the health and wellness of this nation.”

Aw, we love this brand’s message! Choosing some truffles and superfood bars for our Mother’s Day gift right now…