Shoppers ‘Embarrassed’ By Dry, ‘Godzilla’-Like Skin Swear This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer Stopped Scaling & Redness Within a Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to get the mom in your life. While there’s no shortage of great Mother’s Day gifts out there, French-inspired skincare brand, L’Amarue, has several gift-worthy options that are sure to please and get a ton of use. Not only do they create skincare products that shoppers call “game-changers” and “miracles,” their products provide solutions for over 50 skincare concerns including wrinkles, redness, dryness, eczema, and psoriasis. And no, that’s not too good to be true, judging by the numerous among of amazing shopper reviews.

L’Amarue’s line of skincare products stand above the rest thanks to their special patent-pending Heart-to-Heart Complex ingredient. This ingredient communicates with your skin’s cells in a way that helps it manage inflammation, prevent signs of aging, and stimulate collagen growth, among other things. It’s why they’re considered “Root Cause Skincare.” The products really get to the “root” of an issue, so you can have the skin you long for.

Right now, we’ve got a special Mother’s Day coupon code where you can save 20% off your purchase. All you have to do is enter the code MDAY23 at checkout to receive your discount.

Now, there are so many great products to choose from, especially if you’re looking to shop skincare gifts for Mother’s Day. But one product we really wanted to highlight is The Body Cream. If you have someone in your life who struggles with dry skin to the point they’d describe it as “Godzilla”-like, this is one product to have on your radar.

L’Amarue The Body Cream

IMAGE: L’Amarue L’Amarue

L’Amarue’s The Body Cream is described as a “first-aid butter” that’s non-greay and provides 24/7 moisture and “an unbeatable glow.” It’s said to be buttery and velvety in texture, it instantly absorbs into the skin, and even provides a “featherlight invisible shield against environmental aggressors.” Not only does it deeply moisturize, it also helps reduce redness, tightness, and boosts circulation. According to the brand, a little goes a long way, and you should start by using less than you would with other lotions or body butters.

Like other L’Amarue products, The Body Cream is sort of a do-it-all that helps with dryness, eczema, cracked skin, psoriasis, body acne, keratosis pilaris, blotchiness, flaking, and so much more. It’s gentle and safe for even the most sensitive skin types. It’s even safe to use as much as you want. Related story These Helen Mirren-Approved Sneakers Now Come in an Effortlessly Cool Slip-On Version That’s Extra Comfortable

L’Amarue The Body Cream $32 Buy now

L’Amarue The Jumbo Body Cream

IMAGE: L’Amarue L’Amarue

L’Amarue The Jumbo Body Cream $71 With Code Buy now

L’Amarue’s body cream is so popular among shoppers, they made a new jumbo-sized version that not only gives you more product, it saves you a ton of money as well. The Jumbo Body Cream is valued at $104, but with the Mother’s Day MDAY23 coupon code, you can snag it for just $71. That’s an incredible deal since the size is 16.3 fl oz, or 2.6 times the tube size of The Body Cream. According to the brand, it should last you up to 24 weeks. You just can’t beat that.

One shopper called The Body Cream “friggen magical.” As they wrote, “I’ve had plaque psoriasis for about 10 years and absolutely nothing I tried kept it under control, not even medical options prescribed by my dermatologist. I wore long sleeves even in the summer and haven’t worn anything that shows my legs because frankly, I’ve felt like a had Godzilla-scaled skin. This body cream, in less than a week, has stopped the scaling! The redness is also disappearing. Only regret is I didn’t discover this wonderful cream years ago!”

Another shopper said they’re “no longer the queen of dry skin” thanks to L’Amarue’s The Body Cream. “Amazing on my very dry skin,” they wrote. “My skin was so dry that I would scratch until I bled. No more. I’m just a regular gal in her 50s, living in the midwest. This product is soothing and eliminates dry skin all day. A little goes a long way. Worth every penny.”

Additionally, numerous shoppers with eczema said the body cream has been soothing during flare-ups and has even helped clear their skin faster than other products. It’s also a “game-changer” for shoppers with psoriasis. As one wrote, “This cream is amazing! I have suffered from psoriasis on my hands for years. This cream completely got rid of the dry patches in just a few days!”

The best part is, The Body Cream was made to be safe for the whole family to use. In fact, it’s kid-approved! As one reviewer wrote, “I bought this for my elementary age child. Weather, hand sanitizer, and frequent washing resulted in very dry hands and a patch of rough ‘lizard’ skin at her wrist. In two days (that’s two uses), her hands and knuckles were practically back to normal. The patch at the wrist persisted and took another few days, less than a week overall. She wasn’t able to use it every single day but she used it every day she was with me and she told me to give it 10 stars.”

Again, L’Amarue is currently running a Mother’s Day promo where you can take 20% off your purchase using the code MDAY23. The brand has so many amazing products to choose from, including The Face Cream, The Eye Cream, and The Core Set, which features both products and The Body Cream. Be sure to check out everything L’Amarue has to offer today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: