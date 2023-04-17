Give Your Scalp a ‘Detox’ With This On-Sale Duo That Keeps Flakes at Bay & Promotes Thicker Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Building a hair care routine is a lot easier than you’d think. Whether you’re concerned about growth or buildup, there are plenty of options that will solve your hair problems. And luckily, we found two new hair care products you’ll want to add to the mix for those exact issues and more. Get gorgeous, healthy hair with this scalp duo from Body Blendz. The Hair Pro Duo features a hair mask and scrub shampoo that exfoliate and revitalize. And the best part? Shoppers can save 25 percent off this pack when they subscribe. And we guarantee that you might want to after seeing how these products leave shiny, soft, and thicker hair.

The Hair Pro Duo from Body Blendz is like a detox for your scalp. Starting from the roots, this set deeply nourishes and repairs damaged hair. The hair treatment mask helps to get rid of split ends, provides long-lasting moisture, detangles, and promotes hair growth. And that’s just one of the products! The scalp and hair scrub shampoo removes dead cell buildup and reduces frizz while it cleanses. Plus, there’s no need for another shampoo you need in your routine, according to the brand.

Body Blendz Hair Pro Duo

Image: Body Blendz.

“I have a very sensitive scalp and this shampoo scrub has been nothing but the best,” said a reviewer. “I have little to no flakes and no more irritating itchiness!”

Another said, “Every day is a good hair day! This Duo is a lifesaver. The scalp of my head is breathing again.”

So many reviewers agree that their hair issues are now solved thanks to the Hair Pro Duo. And you only need to apply these super-effective treatments twice a week for beautiful hair! Again, Body Blendz lets you save more on the hair mask and shampoo set when you subscribe. So, don't wait to try out both nutrient-rich products that will give your hair the ultimate glow-up.

