PSA: Walmart Is The Most Underrated Place To Score West Elm Lookalikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love the look of, well, everything from West Elm but hate the price tag, you have to check out Walmart’s selection of midcentury modern furniture. They have tons of affordable, quality West Elm-inspired items that will add style and a sense of coziness to any space. You can add nesting tables, accent chairs, and more for under $300, with most items costing around $150. Ahead, see our favorite West Elm lookalikes all in stock now at Walmart.

Weston Home Chelsea Lane Upholstered Wood Dining Bench

Weston Home

Midcentury upholstered benches can cost upwards of $650 at stores like West Elm. But this one from Weston Home at Walmart is only $90. The bench has a soft, beige fabric covering the seat and a stunning walnut finish on the legs and perimeter. You can use it at your dining table, at the end of a bed, or in an entryway.

“Class up your dining table,” one shopper said. “These benches were super easy to put together and make our dining table look classy.”

Upholstered Wood Dining Bench $90.77 Buy now

Weston Home Chelsea Lane MidCentury Modern 63″ Wood Dining Table

Weston Home

Chelsea Lane MidCentury Modern 63″ Wood Dining Table offers plenty of space to share a meal with family and friends. It has a midcentury mixed with retro flair, which balances modern and contemporary design schemes. You can also pair the dining table with this bench to make it a set!

“This is a great table — sturdy, roomy, beautiful color and shape,” a reviewer explained. “It’s taller than I expected but not weirdly high or anything. Very happy with my purchase.”

Related story Jennifer Garner's Secret To Fighting Hair Loss is This 'Unbelievable' Scalp Treatment That Even Leaves Hair Stylists Impressed

Wood Dining Table $213.85 Buy now

Nathan James Bodhi MidCentury Nesting Coffee Table

Nathan James

Luxury retailers always have unique and fun tables that add flair to any room—and so does Walmart. We love these nesting tables for their versatility. Let them overlap and use as a coffee table or use them separately as end tables or for entertaining. Each table has a different top: one has a faux marble finish, and the other has a wood look. The black iron legs add a nice contrast.

One shopper wrote, “the nesting tables are elegantly modern and minimalist. I have a colorful rug, so I wanted a table with airy legs to show off more color. This table was perfect for that. The build feels solid and heavy but not too heavy that it’s no longer easily detached and portable.”

Nesting Coffee Table $155.30 Buy now

Queer Eye Wimberly Pushback Recliner MidCentury Modern Accent Chair

Queer Eye

If you’ve been seeking a reclining chair, look no more! This midcentury modern accent chair has a sleek design with textured linen fabric and a solid wood frame and legs.

“Received the chair a couple of weeks ago,” a reviewer explained. “Hubby had it put together when I got home. Came in a large box in two pieces. The back just slips on, and the legs screw in. It is a push-back recliner. A bit stiff to push back, but I am hoping it will ease up after some use. It fits fine for me, but for my husband, who is 5’11, the back is a bit short for his head to rest on.”

MidCentury Modern Accent Chair $148.00 Buy now

Bellamy Studios MidCentury Miller Solid Wood Spindle Daybed

Bellamy Studios

If you don’t want to drop thousands of dollars on a daybed, you can snag this one from Walmart for $280. It has a wooden design equipped with a spindle backrest and tapered front legs, creating a seamless midcentury modern finish.

Solid Wood Spindle Daybed $279.99 Buy now

Bellamy Studios Wright MidCentury Nightstand

Bellamy Studios

If you want to give your bedroom a quick refresh, try changing out the nightstands. These ones from Bellamy Studios are on sale for $75 apiece. That means you can grab two for under $150!

One reviewer said that the nightstand is “simple and sleek.” They added, “love everything about this nightstand! It’s pine, so don’t be surprised if it dents easily. Just treat it nice, and it will treat you the same.”

Mid-Century Nightstand $75.00 Buy now

Zinus Allen 35″ MidCentury Wood Platform Bed Frame

Zinus

The Zinus Allen MidCentury Wood Platform Bed Frame has a classic midcentury design. The bed looks elegant — it has round, wooden legs and a wide headboard, which creates a classic look. It also has wooden slats that hold any type of bed, ranging from a spring mattress to memory foam.

“The bed was easy to assemble. It is sturdy and beautiful, exactly like the picture from Walmart,” one said.

MidCentury Wood Platform Bed Frame $275.99 Buy now

Bellamy Studios Sonoma 3-Drawer Solid Wood White Dresser

Bellamy Studios

This three-drawer dresser is a must-grab ASAP. It’s crafted with solid pine wood and painted white, which gives it an acrylic aesthetic. The drawers hold plenty, whether you’re looking to store sweaters, tops, or jeans.

A Walmart shopper said, “this dresser is nice. It is a good height, and I also like the fact that it is solid wood. It looks really good, too. One thing I do not like is how the draws slide. They do not exactly slide smoothly. Overall, I do like the dresser, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone.”

3-Drawer Solid Wood White Dresser $163.00 Buy now

DecMode 73″ 2 Light Orb Gold Floor Lamp

DecMode

For those struggling to find the perfect floor lamp, this gold orb option from DecMode screams midcentury and adds a unique element to any room. Plus, West Elm sells similar ones that are way pricier.

Light Orb Gold Floor Lamp $274.77 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.