Shoppers Say This ‘Divine’ $9 Biotin Shampoo Saw Major Hair Growth Results ‘After One Use’

It’s funny, no one ever tells you growing up how expensive shampoos can get, especially when you have unique hair traits. It can get exhausting trying to find the best, most effective shampoo for your hair, and not break the bank for it.

Now, when you’re dealing with hair loss, your haircare routine can get pricey. But we may have just solved that pesky problem of yours! For those who are dealing with hair loss and are having no luck finding the right shampoo for them, we just found an under-$10 shampoo from one of Amazon’s bestselling brands, and shoppers say they saw insane results after just one use!

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo $9.47, originally $9.99 Buy now

The Mielle Organics Shampoo is a powerful and effective shampoo that’s perfect for both strengthening your brittle hair and cleansing it thoroughly. With ingredients like biotin, rosemary, and mint, this shampoo is perfect for rejuvenating hair types like 3A to 4C natural hair. Along with cleansing and strengthening, this shampoo is said to fix split ends, add shine, hydrate your follicles, and prevent hair loss. (And if you wanna go above and beyond, you can also use the brand’s under-$10 bestselling scalp oil!)

One shopper called this shampoo “divine,” saying, “Smells wonderful and lathers quite nicely even with a small amount. New fave shampoo.” Another shopper added they saw “Results after one USE!!!!” They added it “doesn’t weigh down my hair and left it fluffy with tons of shine. Loooove this product and looking forward to trying more from Mielle!!!”

“I personally was losing alot of hair due to my medical condition so naturally I started to research ‘what’s good’ for hair. I bought these shampoos and conditioners because of the rosemary/mint elements and I really like the products. Even if I was not experiencing hair loss, I like this shampoo a lot because it smells really FRESH,” another shopper said. “As for hair growth – I have hella baby hair, and I see way less shedding.”

