Mature Shoppers Adore This $5 Cream Blush Because It’s the Perfect ‘On-the-Go Gem for Makeup Wearers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we wish we could dedicate an hour or two for perfecting every part of our makeup routine: to perfect that cat-wing eyeliner and make that contour as sharp as can be, the reality is different! Sometimes, we can only dedicate five minutes to sprucing up our makeup, and on those days, we want to have the right products that can do it all and make us look fresh and ready for the day!

Lately, we’ve been obsessed with cream products. They’re blendable and pigmented and look great on mature skin. So we did some snooping, and we just found a $5 cream that’s perfect for adding definition to your cheeks, lips, and eyes. (Plus, it’s from a Jennifer Coolidge-approved brand, so you know it’s a must!)

elf.

e.l.f., Monochromatic Multi Stick $5.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick is a versatile and luxurious cream product that’s perfect for adding that springtime radiance to your makeup routine. Whether you want to add a touch of color and shimmer to your lips, cheeks, and/or eyes, this little stick can do it all! Both long-lasting and pigmented, this cream stick makeup product is a must for busy makeup wearers out there — especially for those with mature and sensitive skin!

One shopper said it’s the “On-the-Go Gem for Makeup Wearers,” saying, “My new go-to because it’s small and I can use it on my lips and cheeks. Great colors too.” Another shopper added, “I just got this and loved the natural color the luminous berry gave me. I put it on my cheekbones, and contoured a little on forehead, nose and chin. I also used it on my eyelids and lips! I’m 62 and have been reading that as I’m maturing to move away from powder blush to a cream blush…For $5, it is a steal!”

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

