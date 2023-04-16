Shoppers Say This $15 Gel From a Marisa Tomei-Approved Brand Is the ‘Best Eye Cream for Sunken Eyes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our eye creams, we’re seriously obsessed with getting the most powerful ones out there to make our under eyes look bright, fresh, and like we got the perfect night’s sleep. However, the search has been tiring. Some are too expensive, some don’t work, and some end up stinging our under eyes! It can be a lot. But we found a celebrity-approved brand with an eye cream shoppers seriously can’t get enough of!

Now, so many stars adore the effective and gentle brand known as Cetaphil, like Ciara, Sofia Vergara, Marisa Tomei, Kate Beckinsale, and Julianne Moore, to name a few. So not only is it an A-list loved brand, but the eye cream is only $15!

CETAPHIL

CETAPHIL Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream $15.47 on Amazon.com Buy now

The CETAPHIL Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream is a powerful hydrating eye cream that’s perfect for any and all skin types (especially with sensitive mature skin!) Packed with hyaluronic acid and licorice extract for optimal hydration, this fast-absorbing cream is said to provide up to 24 hours of hydration around your delicate under-eye area.

Per the brand, use your ring finger to dab the product under your eye area for it to fully absorb.

Now, to say shoppers are obsessed with this would be an understatement. With over 46,000 reviews, it’s grown a serious cult following. One shopper said it’s the “BEST eye cream for sunken eyes,” saying, “I am in my 50’s so I’ve tried many many eye creams, even really expensive ones for dark circles and sunken eyes and wrinkles but they always had the ingredients to reduce puffiness…..didn’t need that ingredient and it made things worse. This is the first one I’ve used that has helped my sunken eyes have volume and therefore less dark circles and because of this my eyes look younger.”

Related story Mature Shoppers ‘Rarely Wear Makeup’ Since Using This $13 Retinol-Infused Moisturizer

Another shopper added it’s “great for Sensitive Mature Skin,” saying, “Due to being on chemo permanently I was having awful face skin problems. I used high end pricey treatments and cosmetics for years claiming to do miracles. Began to these products. What a difference!”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

