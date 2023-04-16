Shoppers ‘Stopped Wearing Foundation’ After They Started Using This $16 Serum That Evens Your Skin Tone in ‘Days’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the temperatures warm up, the last thing we want to do is weigh our skin down with layers of makeup. In fact, if we could go without it, we totally would. But it’s tough to find an affordable serum that will boost our skin’s natural beauty so we don’t have to pile on that liquid makeup or foundation. Thankfully, we tracked down a serum shoppers are obsessed with that evens skin’s tone and highlights your gorgeous glow — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $16.

Pacifica Beauty’s Glow Baby Booster Serum is about to take your skincare routine to the next level. This serum is packed with natural, antioxidant, and vegan ingredients to deliver a glowing, even tone to your skin. Pacifica Beauty’s Glow Baby Booster Serum won’t dry out your skin, and actually acts as an active moisturizer. If you’re still inclined to wear makeup, don’t worry. This serum is perfect to act as a base before you apply your makeup. With the combination of Vitamin C and glycolic acid, your skin will look so bright without ever getting too shiny.

Image: Pacifica via Amazon

Pacifica Beauty Glow Baby Booster Serum $16 on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a reason Pacifica Beauty’s Glow Baby Booster Serum is an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read what shoppers had to say about this product: One shopper said they “stopped wearing foundation” after using this serum. “I used to wear foundation on my whole face every single day, even if I hd no zits, because my skin tone was so uneven. I no longer have to do this – now I just put concealer on acne (which rarely even pop up since I started this) and under my eyes,” they wrote. “I am in love and never looking back!!”

Another shopper said, “My face already started glowing in [a] few days. My skin looks bright and healthy.” And a third shopper’s five-star review read, “Smells delicious and it works! I always have a glow after using this product.” Well, we’re convinced. Add Pacifica Beauty’s Glow Baby Booster Serum to your beauty regimen and take your skincare routine to the next level!

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products: