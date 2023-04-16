This $7 Lipstick From a Helen Mirren-Loved Brand Is Super Moisturizing & a ‘Dream’ for Mature Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never go wrong with a pop of color on your lips. Truly, whether you have a special occasion you’re getting dressed up for, or you just want to add a little glamour to your every day errand-running outfit, a good lipstick can take your look to the next level. But you don’t want to use just any ordinary lipstick. No, you want the very best. And there’s one lip lacquer that’s loved by Dame Helen Mirren that’ll make you look and feel your very best — and it’s just $7 on Amazon.

L’Oréal Paris’ Lipstick is a favorite of celebs and shoppers for a very good reason. This lipstick not only comes in a variety of colors, it also nourishes your lips as soon as you apply it. L’Oréal Paris’ Lipstick glides on smooth and stays on for hours. Available in 12 different shades, you’re bound to find the color that’s perfect for you. Unlike other lipsticks, this one won’t dry out, and it’s completely smudge-proof! Touch-ups will be a thing of the past once you start using this lipstick.

Image: L’Oréal Paris via Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Lipstick $6.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

While Dame Helen Mirren’s seal of approval is more than enough to have us interested in this lipstick, it’s really the testimonies from shoppers that’s convinced us this lipstick is the one to beat. “This lipstick is incredible,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “The formula is a dream as well, glides on and feels very moisturizing to my mature lips. I hope they never discontinue this.”

Another shopper said, “Great lipstick. The color, the quality, the look. Everything about it is excellent. Plus, it stays a long time on my lips.” And a third shopper wrote, “The color is gorgeous and it feels like nothing on your lips. It lasts like a lip stain and is super moisturizing. I’m buying more colors.” You really can’t do better than that! If you’ve been searching for a lipstick to elevate your style, look no further. L’Oréal Paris’ Lipstick is the one for you!



