This $7 Product From Jenna Dewan’s Fave Hair Care Brand Is a ‘Major Time Saver’ & Gives Hair a Long-Lasting Shine  

Chances are, you probably have a million steps in your haircare routine that you wish you had time for, and you only end up doing a third of it. Don’t be embarrassed, we’re all like that! That’s why we try to find the best and most affordable products that can do multiple different jobs with one use. And boy, did we find that product that all lazy girl haircare routines need.

Any guesses? Here’s a hint: it’s from celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess’ haircare brand. Along with that, stars like Jenna Dewan adore the brand, per People, and different stars like Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale, and Lili Reinhart, have worked with Ess and her products.

Do you know which product we’re obsessed with right now? It’s the Weightless Shine Air Dry Creme.

The Kristin Ess Hair Weightless Shine Air Dry Creme is a restorative hair cream that’s perfect for adding texture to any hair type out there. Both frizz-calming and softening, this handy-dandy cream is beloved by thousands for its ability to save time in your hair care routine. Along with being keratin safe and vegan, this air-dry creme is said to do it all: calm frizz, restore natural shin, soften your hair, smooth, and add texture.

To use this, all you have to do is apply a dime-sized amount of it to freshly cleaned hair and scrunch as needed.

Now, shoppers adore this hidden gem. One shopper said it’s “amazing for thinner hair,” adding, “I dealt with some hair loss after having covid a year ago and my hair is much thinner than it used to be. I’ve been searching for something to make my hair feel thicker and this is it…It dries with such nice volume and it definitely feels thicker. It does not make my hair feel crunchy and does not leave any type of film on the hair. My hair feels very soft once dried. I love this product!!”

Another shopper added it’s a must, saying, “This product is SO great!! Funny story, I bought shampoo & conditioner that doesn’t smell great but makes my hair super smooth. I put this product over it and bam, ready for a day/night on the town.” And one more shopper quipped, “I regularly (3-4 times a week) use this air dry creme after I wash my hair as a replacement for blow drying and it’s a major time saver.”

