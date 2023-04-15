Shoppers In Their 50s Swear Their Skin Has ‘Never Looked So Good’ Thanks to This ‘Magic’ & Celeb-Loved Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As we mature, taking care of our skin becomes an even greater priority. Investing in quality beauty essentials is never a waste. And when it comes to the skincare products you’re using, you want the absolute best. As it so happens, there’s one Charlotte Tilbury moisturizer shoppers are completely obsessed with and so glad they chose to splurge on — and once you read what they have to say, you’ll want to add this product to your skincare routine ASAP.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream takes your skincare routine to the next level. This moisturizer rejuvenates tired skin and gives it new life. Skin looks dewy and glows that much brighter when you use this moisturizer. Plus, Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream is packed with amazing ingredients to make your skin feel and look its best, including aloe vera, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and so much more.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream $100 Buy now

When know Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream seems like a huge investment, but trust us when we say it’s so well worth it. Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say: “They call this magic cream, and believe me this is exactly what it is.. magic! I had been using my previous moisturiser for many years. Believing I had the perfect product. How wrong I was,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “My skin has never looked so good. Hormonal acne no longer lives on my skin instead I have clear glowing skin. So many compliments for my 52 years young complexion.”

Another shopper said, “I’ve been dying to try this for a while and it truly has been worth the wait. I’ve only been using it for 2 weeks and already can see a huge difference. I’m glowing!” If you’ve been searching for a moisturizer that gives your mature skin a new lease on life, this is the one for you. Add Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream to your cart ASAP.