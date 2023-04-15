Adele Credits Her Flawless Skin to This Illuminating Radiance-Booster That Sells Every 2 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Investing in a product that makes you look and feel your best is never a mistake. When it comes to the products you put on your skin (yes, we’re talking about makeup here) you should always go with the product that’s the most effective and worth the price. Stars like Adele use one particular Charlotte Tilbury beauty essential that makes skin look so luminous it’s like walking around with your own Instagram filter — and you’ll want to add it to your beauty routine ASAP.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter is a total game-changer for your makeup routine. This glow booster moisturizes skin for up to 24 hours, and gives you a natural shine that’s simply unmatched. Simply glide the cream onto your skin with the applicator wand and see the Hollywood Flawless Filter erase any signs of lines, wrinkles, or pores. Your skin will look so bright and fresh thanks to the porcelain flower extract. Simply put: you’ll look absolutely luminous!

The fact that Adele loves this handy little beauty essential is enough for us. But if you’re still on the fence about investing in the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say: “I bought this as a primer to soften the magic foundation…however I have found this to be the best highlighter I’ve ever used,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “It glows instead of shimmers so turns a matte foundation into a flawless finish that looks like skin. I can’t get enough, I use it under and over if I really want a healthy glow.”

Another shopper raved, “I love this product so much!! This helps me create a dewified look without looking greasy!!!” And a third shopper wrote, “I never write reviews, so the fact that I’m writing one right now says it all. I was blown away by the result of this product!” When it comes to the products you’re putting on your skin, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best. Add Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter to your makeup routine today!