Demi Moore Owns ‘Stacks’ of These Super Comfy J.Crew Tees – & They’re on Sale Starting at $14

Spring has officially sprung and summertime feels like it’s just around the corner, so you know what that means. Yes, it’s time to revamp your wardrobe. But considering how busy this time of year can get, we know you don’t have a lot of time to spare when it comes to shopping. What we’re trying to say is we basically did some shopping for you. There’s a fabulous T-shirt courtesy of J.Crew stars like Demi Moore are obsessed with, and it’s about to become your new go-to seasonal wardrobe essential.

J.Crew’s Vintage Cotton V-neck T-shirt is the versatile sartorial staple you need. Actress Demi Moore is a huge fan of this shirt, calling it one of her “favorite” pieces of apparel and even saying she owns “stacks” of this classic tee, according to InStyle. This shirt comes in various colors perfect for springtime and upcoming summer, including Brilliant Orange (pictured below), Kelly Green, Sail Blue, and more. This shirt is super soft to the touch, so not only will you look good, you’ll feel good about what you’re wearing.

Image: J. Crew

Demi Moore isn’t the only one who loves this all-around essential tee. Just read what other shoppers had to say about the Vintage Cotton V-neck T-shirt: “Slouchy and soft, this is the best casual tee alone or under shirts and v-neck sweaters,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. Another shopper said this was a “good basic cotton tee,” and we can’t help but agree!

Right now is the perfect time to give your wardrobe a makeover, and the J.Crew Vintage Cotton V-neck T-shirt is one piece you’ll want to add ASAP. Right now, you can use the code SHOPNOW on J.Crew’s website to markdown the price to just $14 — who doesn’t love a good deal? Stock up on some of your favorite spring and summer colors of this T-shirt today.