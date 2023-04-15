Hailey Bieber’s Secret to Her Iconic Manicure Is This ‘Long-Lasting’ $11 Nail Polish 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Hailey Bieber has been a controversial figure in the past few weeks, there’s one thing that even the haters can’t take away: she knows how to rock an insanely gorgeous manicure. Seriously, her nails always look impeccable, and for years, people have wanted to know her secret to that pearlescent look, and we finally found it!

Back in July 2022, Bieber shared the secret to her iconic, viral soft manicure, and it has everything to do with one OPI shade! She previously posted a TikTok showing the color she adores (and how she thins it out for that glossy, barely-there effect) to achieve that sought-after polished look.

If you’re not a fan of TikTok videos, then we got you covered: she referred to the OPI Nail Lacquer in Pale to the Chief, and it’s only $11 on Amazon!

The OPI Nail Lacquer in Pale to the Chief is a gorgeous warm-toned nude nail polish from the brand’s Washington DC Collection. The creme-colored, glossy nail polish leaves a gorgeous, polished look to your nails that you can accomplish in minutes. Both long-lasting and easy to use, we’re sure this elegant nail polish color will be your staple (just like Bieber’s!)

Per the brand, make sure to shake well before applying, and apply base coats and top coats when necessary.

Now, Bieber isn’t the only one obsessed with this nail polish, because Amazon shoppers can’t get enough either! One shopper couldn’t get over how “long-lasting” the nail lacquer is, saying, “This nail lacquer was recommended by my dermatologist for some yellowing but I got an added bonus. This is the longest lasting nail color I’ve ever used. Last night I removed some 99% intact polish that I put on over three weeks ago.”

Another shopper added, “At first I wasn’t sure how this colour, Pale to the Chief, would look on my nails against my very pale skin but once applied to all nails the colour is lovely. Its on the darker nude – almost milky coffee like but also reminds me of a cream silk which feels very luxurious.”

