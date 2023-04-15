Kim Kardashian Keeps Her Makeup Looking ‘Perfect’ Thanks to This $20 Moisturizer That She ‘Can’t Live Without’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s one thing to track down the right makeup that works to highlight your natural beauty, but it’s a completely different challenge to find a moisturizer that keeps your face looking and feeling fresh throughout the day. So many face lotions out there can have the opposite effect on your skin, making it feels oily or too shiny. But thanks to a little beauty tip from Kim Kardashian, we’ve found a moisturizer that helps makeup set and keeps skin luminous — and it’s only $20 on Amazon.

Olay Regenerist Whip moisturizer is a favorite of The Kardashians star, and for good reason. This moisturizer feels “perfect” under her makeup, and it’s a beauty essential she simply “cannot live without,” according to Hello! Magazine. Unlike other heavier moisturizers, this face lotion feels super light on the skin. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, absorbing quickly while still allowing the skin to breath. No wonder Kardashian loves using this moisturizer before setting her makeup!

While the reality TV star and mom of four’s seal of approval means a lot, even shoppers agree the Olay Regenerist Whip moisturizer is an absolute must-have. “I have really dry skin and I love this. It goes on beautifully before I put on my makeup. And I like the fact that it has a sun screen factor,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “I love the way this moisturizer makes my skin feel and I can visually see the difference as soon as I put it on,” another shopper wrote, adding, “it makes my skin look smooth so much that I don’t need to put on foundation.”

A third shopper praised the sunscreen element of the moisturizer, writing, “I have sensitive skin and live in a very sunny state. Sunscreen is a must. This product scores on both fronts. I’ve tried so many moisturizers with all different price points and this one works the best,” they said. “It is also hard to find a moisturizer with sunscreen that does not feel heavy or sticky.” Olay Regenerist Whip moisturizer really can do it all! So don’t wait — add this beauty essential to your skincare routine today.

