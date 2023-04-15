From OUAI to Kérastase, Here Are 7 Editor-Approved Hair Products to Shop at Sephora’s Spring Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a shopping editor and a beauty lover who spends more money on makeup, skincare, and hair care products than I probably should, Sephora’s Spring Sale has to be one of my favorite sales of the year. Not only does Sephora hardly ever have sitewide sales, their spring beauty event gives you an opportunity to take up to 20% off nearly everything, depending on your Beauty Insider status. We’re talking perfume, Charlotte Tilbury, TikTok-faves, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, and so much more. It truly is the best time to shop and stock up on your most loved products or try something you’ve always been curious about at a discounted price.

The Sephora Spring Sale is open now to Rouge members, which are members who spend over $1000 throughout the year. If you’re at this tier, you have the opportunity to shop before everyone else. Starting April 18, the sale opens to VIB and Insiders. All you have to do is enter the code SAVENOW at checkout to receive your discount.

Now that we have all of that out of the way, let’s talk products. Specifically, what’s worth buying at the Sephora sale? If you’re looking to shop hair care products, you’re in luck. Sephora has everything you could ever need from top brands like OUAI, Olaplex, Kérastase, Color Wow, JVN, K18 and more.

While I have a quite a few makeup and skincare products in mind to try, I’m using the sale as an opportunity to stock up on a few hair care products that are staples in my routine. So, if you’re looking for a bit of inspo on what’s actually worth getting, here are my editor picks for the best hair products to shop during Sephora’s Spring Sale.

IMAGE: OUAI

Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Chrissy Teigen are all fans of celeb hairstylist, Jen Atkin’s OUAI. From the shampoo and har masks, to the body creams and perfumes, everything I’ve tried from the brand has been amazing. Not to mention, most of the products smell really good. Out of all the products I’ve tried the OUAI Detox Shampoo has to be one of my faves, and is a staple in my daily hair care routine. No other shampoo out there makes my scalp and hair feel as squeaky clean as this does. It’s one of those products I always come back to no matter how many times I try to find something else. Plus, a little really goes a long way with this, and a standard bottle can last me months. So, definitely give this a try especially now that it’s on sale. After all, there’s a reason why it has 139.9K “loves” on Sephora.

OUAI Detox Shampoo $32 Buy now

IMAGE: Kérastase

The Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum Hydrating Treatment is another product that I absolutely cannot live without. As a shopping editor, I love a good deal more than anything. If I can find a cheaper product on Amazon that does what I need it to do, I will definitely opt for that over the high-end brand. But there’s really no product out there that makes my hair as soft and shiny as this does. No joke, I truly believe there’s some kind of magic in this serum. After my night shower, I apply the Moroccanoil Leave-In Conditioner and a pump of this to my hair, and I wake up to the silkiest, smoothest, and softest hair. I stopped using it for a weeks after I ran out and got lazy to stock up, and my hair was just not the same. Now that it’s on sale, you can guarantee I’ll be adding this to my basket. Related story Shoppers Say This Drew Barrymore-Approved Brand's $12 Brightening Roller Is a ‘Must’ for De-Puffing Eyes Quickly

Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum Hydrating Treatment $59 Buy now

IMAGE: Color Wow

Drew Barrymore once told People that this hair mask was like “hair rehab,” and I completely agree. This super hydrating hair mask is a collab between Color Wow and Chris Appleton, who works with celebs with gorgeous hair like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. The product is described as a “deeply hydrating and strengthening treatment mask” that was made to give you “super-glossy, supple, and expensive-looking hair.” I tried this after frying my hair and felt like my hair was a lot smoother and in much better condition than it was prior. So, if you’re looking to achieve “expensive,” celeb-worthy hair, be sure to snag this during Sephora’s Spring Sale.

Color Wow Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Hair Treatment $45 Buy now

IMAGE: Sol de Janeiro

Love getting compliments? Who doesn’t, right? Well, this hair and body fragrance mist from Sol de Janerio is a total compliment-getter. It’s the kind of thing where you go in for a hug and pull out of it with a, “Whoa, you smell really good.” It’s no wonder it went viral on TikTok. It even has Bethenny Frankel’s stamp of approval! I just spritz this on my hair before I leave the house and it seems to last me a good while. It’s fruity, floral, and the kind of fragrance you want to have on during your nice, relaxing beach vacation. It also sells out all the time, so don’t miss your chance to snag one on sale today.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $38 Buy now

If thinning hair is a problem you’re dealing with, I can’t recommend Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum enough. It’s a product that my mom and her group of over 60-year-old friends all use because it actually works. I’m in my early 30s, and this serum makes my hair look and feel just as thick as it was when I was like 16. You definitely have to use it consistently to see results, and it took about three weeks or so until I noticed a difference. It is on the pricier end for sure, but if you’re someone who’s “tried everything” for thinning hair, this is definitely worth it. That’s especially true now that it’s on sale at Sephora.

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum $64 Buy now

IMAGE: Moroccanoil

The Moroccanoil All In One Leave-In Conditioner is a staple in my hair care routine. Like the Kérastase night serum above, this is a product I absolutely can’t live without. If I’m traveling, I buy the travel-sized version to bring along because my hair would be a dry, frizzy mess without it. It helps detangle hair, makes it feel super soft, and also gives it a bit of a bounce. I like to air dry my hair and this helps it look good without any other styling products. It’s honestly the best leave-in conditioner I’ve ever tried, and I’ve tested plenty.

Moroccanoil All In One Leave-In Conditioner $30 Buy now

IMAGE: Vegamour

Truth be told, I probably love Vegamour more than Nicole Kidman does and I’m not even getting paid to say that. Pretty much every product I’ve tried worked for me, and this repair mask is no exception. It’s one of the brand’s newest additions, and there’s also a shampoo and conditioner in the line that’s worth getting as well. According to the brand, all three products were made to leave hair 15 times more hydrated after one use. While I don’t exactly know if my hair got “15 times more hydrated,” it definitely felt a lot softer. You just know a conditioner is doing its job while you apply it, and that’s how I feel when I use this. Some products will make my hair stringy and tangled in the shower. But with this, I can easily run my fingers through my hair without any issues. Sephora’s Spring Sale is a great opportunity to snag one for under $50.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Hair Mask $52 Buy now

There are over 1,000 hair products available at Sephora right now, and these are just a few I think are 100% worth purchasing. Again, Sephora’s Spring Sale for 2023 is happening now for Rouge Members to take 20% off their purchase. On April 18, Sephora VIB members can start taking 15% off their purchase and Insiders can start taking 10% as well. Don’t miss out on this chance to stock up on all the beauty goodies you need until fall!

