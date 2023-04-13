Hurry! We Found These TikTok-Loved Stanley Tumblers In New Glittery Colors & They’re Sure to Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

ICYMI, there’s a tumbler that has the entire internet in a frenzy. TikTok has claimed the Stanley Quencher Tumbler as one of the hottest items these past few months, and for good reason. The massive insulated cup lets you stay super hydrated with fewer refills wherever you go. Whether it’s water or coffee, you can sip any of your favorite drinks through a reusable straw. And the best part is, it’s spill-proof even with the straw. So, it’s no surprise that this popular item sells out everywhere all the time. And if you’re able to get your hands on it, then consider yourself one of the lucky ones. If you can’t wait for the Stanley Quencher to restock, we’ve got another option from the brand that’s worth getting instead. Who knows? Maybe it could even be your new favorite.

The AeroLight Transit Bottle is about the same size as an average tumbler, but with a few of the viral Quencher’s features. Just recently, it came out with five new glittery options that are super cute. With prices starting at $30, you can choose this subtle shimmery version in classic shades like dark blue, pink, black, cream, and grey. Hurry, though, because even this collection is in limited stock on Amazon.

Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle

Image: Stanley.

But here’s why we think the AeroLight Transit Bottle is worth it. Its performance is just as exceptional thanks to its similar design. The tumbler’s identical insulated walls allow drinks to stay hot for four hours, cold for six hours, and iced for up to 20 hours. Plus, it’s available in 12oz, 16oz, and 20oz to fit your needs.

Even better, this Stanley bottle makes a great travel partner. Compared to the Quencher, the Aerolight is a lot less bulky. The ultra-lightweight cup will never get in the way. Its slim design makes it easy to carry around and slips into most drink holders. Although it doesn’t include a straw, the travel bottle does promise no leaks on the go. Luckily, the lid’s locking feature keeps spills to a minimum.

If you ask us, the Aerolight Transit Bottle is a great option while you wait for the Quencher to be in stock. Again, don’t wait to snag it immediately because they’ll be gone before you know it!

