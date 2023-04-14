This Firming Treatment From a Blake Lively-loved Brand Is Like a ‘Youth Serum’ for Sagging Skin & Gives You an Instant Face Lift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been trying products made for sagging skin but none of them seem to be working, maybe a next-level treatment is what you need. While there’s a myriad of options that can be effective at reviving skin, products that actually work to tighten skin can be hard to come by. But we found a product that comes highly recommended by shoppers for its tried and true formula. Dermelect’s Get Lifted face treatment is inspired by the traditional egg and honey facial that’s known to deeply nourish and firm the skin

With Dermelect, that egg and honey facial is now boosted with innovative botanical ingredients that help rejuvenate skin. The product promises to tighten and hydrate your face, jawline, and neck area. If you’re worried about face lines too, this skincare treatment will keep your wrinkles at bay. If you ask us, it seems like this product is basically Botox in a bottle.

Dermelect’s Get Lifted gives you an instant facelift, but without feeling uncomfortable at all. And it’s all thanks to its dynamic formula that treats so many aging skin concerns. The face mask features egg whites that help to naturally firm along, with Manuka Honey that softens, calms, and hydrates the skin. Its other age-defying ingredients provide immediate tightening, reduce deep wrinkles, protect, and increase collagen production. In short, this treatment keeps your skin looking so smooth.

Dermelect Get Lifted

Image: Dermelect.

One reviewer vouched for the product, saying “I’ve used this every day for a month, and it really does seem to tighten the skin around the jawline. My skin looks smoother, and this product definitely helps smooth out fine lines.”

Another noted that it’s their youth serum. They said, “I love this product! When I apply as directed on my skin the lines seem instantly smooth and tightened!”

And the best part? Get Lifted from Dermelect is so easy to use. Simply apply it like it’s a moisturizer and let it work its magic as a tightening mask. The product is priced at $49, but it’s worth it, especially for those with mature skin. It keeps your face moist, wrinkles gone, and skin supple. So, snag Get Lifted now to transform your skin. It’s available at Dermelect, Amazon, and Dermstore right now for you to try!

