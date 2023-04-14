This Hair Mask With 32,000 5-Star Reviews Is ‘Hands Down the Best Toner & Hydrating Mask on the Market’ for Gray Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve chosen to embrace your grays, but not exactly satisfied with the way your hair looks or feels, a hair treatment may be in order. Fortunately, you don’t have spend thousands of dollars at the salon each year to have the hair you actually want. In fact, we found a product on Amazon that gives shoppers a salon-worthy treatment at home. It’s a product that works so well at toning and hydrating hair, it has over 32,000 five-star reviews!

The Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask was made to remove brassiness and yellow tones from blonde, platinum, and gray/silver hair. But not only that, it’s a glossing treatment, a strengthening treatment, and protective hair care product that absorbs UV rays to prevent fading or discoloration. It contains coconut oil and marula oil to help keep your hair hydrated, as well as soy protein, vitamin B5, and other “super oils” to help strengthen dry, damaged hair. In short, it’s sort of like a do-it-all type of thing for anyone with lighter colored hair.

Whether you long to have the kind of gray hair that shines or need a moisture boost ASAP, the Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask is a must-have for your hair care routine.

When a product has over 32,000 perfect five-star reviews, you just know it has to be good. After going through the reviews, it seems like it’s definitely earned that five-star rating. One shopper wrote, “If you have really brassy hair, this will save you!” Another said it’s a “really great product to have on hand.”

If you’re slowly transitioning to gray hair, this product is an absolute must. As one reviewer wrote, “Now that my silvers are growing in, I have switched to an ash blonde. My stylist gives me low lights and high lights that are very ash and silvery for a graceful, but fabulous transition to gray hair. Only problem is, any time you color my hair, it goes brassy eventually. Not anymore! Once a month I condition with Bold Uniq. That’s all I need to keep the brass at bay. Also, it just so happens to be a great conditioner.”

One shopper loved it so much, they said it’s even better than a salon treatment. “This is hands down the BEST toner and hydrating mask on the market. I have literally spent thousands of dollars over the years on OTC solutions to keep my platinum hair bright and healthy. This has been the only product that provides what I am looking for and does exactly what it says AND MORE. The smell is amazing, but what I love most is that it really does soften my hair and has improved the texture over time. In addition, I’m in my mid 40s, so naturally the texture itself has changed over time as well and Ii have more gray. This mask seems to work as well as any deep conditioning treatment I pay for at the salon and I receive compliments daily (no exaggeration) on the color of my hair. So while I would love to give my stylist all of the accolades for the way my hair looks and feels, 75% of it is achieved through my continued use of this toning mask! And for those thinking twice about the cost, I can make this tub last months. A little goes a long way and it is worth every penny spent!”

One tub of the Bold Uniq goes for $29. However, Amazon has a 15% off promo when you buy any two products from the brand. It’s a great opportunity to not only try their best-selling purple hair mask, but other products in the line as well, like their purple shampoo and conditioner or their bond repair treatment that many say is a better alternative to Olaplex. Be sure to check those all out today.

