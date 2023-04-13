This Cordless Fan From Amazon Is Portable, Chic & On Sale Just in Time for Warm Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s about to be hot weather season — are you prepared to beat the heat? If not, then take a look at this cordless and portable pedestal fan from Amazon. It can be morphed into a standing fan, desk fan, or placed flat on a table to move air throughout the room and the entire thing is remote-controlled. So basically, definitely going to want this before a heat wave sets in.

The Magesh Portable Pedestal Fan is a USB-chargeable fan you can place anywhere. Depending on the power setting you use it on (it has four adjustable speeds), the fan can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It’s also super silent so you’ll stay cool without having to deal with the constant hum of a fan droning on in the background.

The pedestal itself can also be adjusted to any height between 5.8 and 40.5 inches, making it one of the most versatile pedestal fans out there. And you can pick one up for just over $40 right now.

Image: Magesh

“I wasn’t sure what to expect with this,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s powerful, the speed settings are great and you get great airflow no matter what speed you use … It can also be converted to a table fan and, because of the compact size, can be taken with me easily if I ever wanted to take it anywhere, could easily fit in my luggage.”

They added, “It’s very quiet too, which is actually a con for me because I enjoy the white noise of fans but could definitely be a plus for people that like a quiet fan or if you are staying with someone and want the airflow without the noise.”

And another reviewer said the Magesh fan is ideal for camping. “I bought four of these fans to put in my tent when I was camping,” they wrote. “I was so impressed with the power of the fan and how compact it was. I love that you can stand this fan up and angle it pretty much any way you want as well. The charge lasted three to four days with moderate use.”

Grab one now to always have on hand and make this summer a cool one.

