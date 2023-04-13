This Chic Celeb-Loved Belt Bag Now Comes in a Gorgeous Barbiecore Pink & Even Barbie Would Want One In Her Closet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanks to the Barbiecore trend, there’s no shortage of cute pink tops, dresses, shoes, and accessories, for you to shop right now. It seems as if you really can’t go anywhere without seeing some kind of fun pink display — and we’re all about it! Ever since the new trailer for Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dropped, we’ve been even more excited to fill our closets with as much Barbie pink as possibly can. So when we came across celeb-loved Senreve‘s new Barbiecore Pink belt bag, we immediately fell in love.

The Senreve Aria Élevée Belt Bag is just one of several ultra-chic bags that they released in their new Barbiecore Pink hue. The Aria Élevée is an “elevated” version of their top-selling Aria Belt Bag, which is a popular style among celebs and influencers. The bag can be worn in five ways: as a belt bag, a sling, a should bag, a crossbody, or a clutch. It features a magnetic closure and three interior pockets, and is big enough to fit an iPhone 14 Pro Max, making it the perfect bag to carry for everyday use. The Barbiecore Pink belt bag even has pink hardware, which is just icing on the cake. No doubt, the bag is truly obsession-worthy. Even Barbie herself would want this in her closet!

Plus, when a fashion brand has so many celeb fans like Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Alba, and Gabrielle Union, you just know the quality is going to be amazing.

IMAGE: Senreve

Senreve Aria Élevée Belt Bag in Barbiecore Pink $545 Buy now

In addition to Barbiecore Pink, the Aria Élevée Belt Bag also comes in everyday neutrals like walnut and noir. There’s also a gorgeous scarlet red, which can easily take your outfit to the next level. The belt bag is also available in 100% vegan options, and feature a cool, crocodile skin-like texture for some extra flair. You really can’t go wrong with any of the options available as they’re all so, so chic.

If you’re looking for something a little more compact, you may want to consider the original Aria Belt Bag. It’s an equally stylish belt bag that Kristen Bell has been seen sporting for years, and it’s not hard to see why.

IMAGE: Senreve

Senreve Aria Belt Bag $495 Buy now

The Aria Belt Bag is available in a variety of materials including pebbled leather, dragon embossed leather, cactus, and vegan Amica leather. Like the Aria Élevée, this also comes in a nice variety of colors depending on the material you choose. Pebbled leather has the most color options, which include merlot, noir, blush, and lavender. If there’s a color you love, we recommend acting fast as the bags do tend to sell out. Related story Michelle Yeoh's Two-Step Routine For Glowing Skin Includes an A-Lister-Loved Cream & a Plumping Serum That Works ‘Miracles’

Judging by the near-perfect five-star rating, Senreve’s best-selling belt bag is definitely worth the investment. As one shopper said, it’s beautiful, durable, and versatile. They wrote, “I love my pebble leather chestnut belt bag! So versatile and the color goes well with almost every outfit. It’s very durable and low-key, which is something I am looking for. It’s also perfect for traveling as it’s very lightweight and easy to pack in luggage. Maybe I should get another color!”

Another shopper said they love the Aria belt bag so much, they now own it in six colors! “I have six of these bags in different leathers and colors and I can’t wait to get more,” they wrote. “They’re so durable, versatile, and so cute. Love that you can wear them in multiple ways, use different chains, and can use in day or night!”

It’s definitely a bag you’ll get a ton of us out of. As one reviewer said, “It’s the perfect size purse to carry essentials (phone, keys, lip gloss, glasses). I love that it can be worn many ways and the strap is completely removable. Will definitely be buying again in another color.”

Whether you want to get in on the Barbiecore trend or you’re looking for an everyday bag that’s worth investing in, be sure to check out everything Senreve has to offer.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: