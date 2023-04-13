Michelle Yeoh’s Two-Step Routine For Glowing Skin Includes an A-Lister-Loved Cream & a Plumping Serum That Works ‘Miracles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Michelle Yeoh loves a simple beauty routine. Apparently, she only relies on two products to achieve her dewy glow, but of course, this skincare duo is anything but ordinary. The actress swears by Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream and Tatcha’s The Essence serum, per Women’s Health. When applied together, this powerful pair can leave your face silky smooth. However, they’re each pretty remarkable products by themselves.

For one, the Rich Cream is an award-winning moisturizer that so many A-listers are obsessed with, including Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian. Tatcha’s The Essence, on the other hand, is said to be a “true miracle worker” on aging skin, according to reviewers. It’s no wonder why these two products are Yeoh’s go-to for flawless skin.

As mentioned before, there’s more to this duo than meets the eye. The face cream and serum both feature next-level formulas that will transform the skin, especially deep wrinkles. The former features the trademarked TFC8 technology that promotes cellular renewal, which returns the bounce back to your skin. In short, it’s basically an anti-wrinkle cream that intensely hydrates, firms, and plumps skin for the long term.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Image: Augustinus Bader.

The Rich Cream $92+ Buy now

Sure, there are a ton of luxurious face products out there, but this celeb-loved moisturizer is no joke. The Rich Cream is backed by over 30 years of research, so there’s no doubt that your skin will look its best. Plus, shoppers agree that it’s worth the hype. As one reviewer wrote, “I love this cream! It is very soothing and works quickly to reduce fine lines, plump and hydrate the skin and impart a youthful glow.”

Whereas, Tatcha’s The Essence’s rejuvenating benefits are just as game-changing. This gentle serum resurfaces, softens, and plumps thanks to its superfood ingredients. As a bonus, it even helps to make your skincare more effective. If you ask us, that’s a win-win situation. Beauty lovers also can’t get enough of this serum, saying it gives your skin an instant glow.

“I have never used a product line that was so perfect for my skin. My skin is smoother, wrinkles are less visible, pores smaller, skin tone more even,” said one Tatcha reviewer. “I have used creams that cost triple and never worked this well!” Related story This Chic Celeb-Loved Belt Bag Now Comes in a Gorgeous Barbiecore Pink & Even Barbie Would Want One In Her Closet

Tatcha The Essence

Image: Tatcha.

The Essence $110 Buy now

Several other shoppers also found that their wrinkles were less visible, making them look years younger. “The Essence is a wrinkle eraser,” said a reviewer. “My skin feels like it did when I was a teenager. So grateful I found this product.”

Overall, both skincare-boosting treatments from Augustinus Bader and Tatcha are must-haves for anyone with mature skin. Even Meghan Markle has given her royal stamp of approval to both brands. Celebrity skincare is always worth a try, in our opinion. And if an award-winning actress like Michelle Yeoh recommends these products for the ultimate glow, then we’re taking notes.

Although they’re both expensive options, we guarantee they will completely transform skin. So, try Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream and Tatcha’s The Essence if you want to say goodbye to a few skin concerns.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: