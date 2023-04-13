If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the warm summer air. And there’s no better way to do just that than in a comfy Adirondack chair. Right now, you can grab a stylish faux-wood folding Adirondack chair on Amazon for under $130 — that’s over 40 percent off its original price. And according to the reviewers, you’re definitely not going to regret your purchase.

The Ciokea Adirondack Chair is a weather-resistant Adirondack chair that comes in a variety of fun colors. It features wide arms (perfect for working on the computer outside or reading a book) and a cup holder for easy drink access. And the whole thing folds up neatly for when you need to relocate it or store it away at the end of the summer season.

The black and gray versions of the chair are marked down to just $128, which is a steal for a high-quality Adirondack. And with a faux grain finish, you get the beauty of wood without the high maintenance.

Image: Ciokea

Ciokea Folding Adirondack Chair $128

“I searched and searched for a pair of Adirondack chairs. I decided to buy these after reading the reviews and product description,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The chair is very well built and very sturdy. Each piece is thick and resembles Trex. They are very comfortable and the only thing we will add is a small back pillow at the very back of the chair for added comfort. The drink/cup holder is an added bonus and works great. All in all, I would definitely recommend these chairs to anyone.”

Another reviewer added, “These chairs are extremely well made of a type of plastic composite that I am quite familiar with…they will last a LONG time (years). They take a few minutes to assemble but the instructions are pretty good and the parts are well-labeled. The hardware is stainless steel, again good for many years, and all the pre-drilled holes lined up perfectly, allowing smooth assembly.”

Start your summer relaxation now and pick up one of these Adirondack chairs from Ciokea while they’re on sale. Then all you’ll need is a drink and some summer sun.

