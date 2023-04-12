If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You know a skincare product has to be good when numerous reviewers talk about how many jars or bottles they’ve already gone through. After all, there are so many skincare products out there, especially ones in the moisturizers and lotions category. If something you once loved stops working for you, there’s guaranteed to be another one you haven’t tried yet. So when we read through the reviews for Nature Well’s Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Moisturizing Cream and saw how so many reviewers were stocking up or on their seventh jar, we just had to get it on your radar.

The Nature Well Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Moisturizing Cream is described as a “luxuriously rich cream” made to “melt into the skin, leaving it nourished and delectably silky and smooth.” It’s made with coconut oil, which has been said to be an “effective skin conditioner.” It’s also made for those with dry or sensitive skin. In fact, numerous shoppers who have sensitive skin praised the cream for doing its job without causing any irritation.

According to shoppers, the scent is “delicious” but also subtle. It’s also non-greasy and leaves your skin soft and smooth all day. While it is described a body cream, some shoppers have even used it on their face without any issues. Best part is, it’s on sale now for just $10! Considering how large the jar is, you’re definitely going to get your money’s worth.

The Nature Well Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Moisturizing Cream has over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. According to one recent shopper, it’s “soooo” moisturizing. “I now understand the hype in the reviews!” they wrote. “It’s not a strong coconut scent on the skin, but the aroma when you open the jar is chef’s kiss. It can be greasy initially because your skin still has to absorb it; but that feeling goes away within minutes, I promise! Treat yourself and get this lotion!”

One shopper initially bought the cream to help with chafing, but quickly found it works great for the face as well. “I originally bought it to treat the chaffing from my thighs, and when the skin down there turned nice and smooth, I tried this product on my face,” they wrote. “It’s been a godsend! Usually my skin starts peeling even after I use the Aveeno moisturizer, but with this coconut oil cream my skin has been baby smooth like a K-pop idol’s face. The trouble spots for me have been my hairline and my ears (I wear a headset when I play video games), but applying this moisturizer in the morning and at night has completely rejuvenated my skin. There are still moments where I get flakes, but it has been minimized so much. In three weeks I’ve noticed a huge difference, and will continue as long as it keeps my skin baby soft. I think I might be addicted!”

One reviewer who’s tried everything said this is the only product that’s actually worked. They wrote, “I have a chronic illness that causes lesions on my skin. My skin is very sensitive and dry. I have used so many different lotions, ointment, and creams, including prescriptions. This is the first thing I’ve used that I can put on my skin in the morning and still have no signs of dryness by the afternoon. It’s thick and feels nice when it goes on the skin and absorbs quickly.”

Numerous reviewers loved it so much, they used the words “best ever” to describe it. “First of all, I have the MOST sensitive skin ever,” one shopper wrote. “I am also very picky about what I put on my skin. With that said, this stuff is AMAZING! It is all natural. Has a faint coconut smell that goes away shortly after applying. Your skin absorbs it, and it doesn’t just sit on top of your skin. I have the driest feet ever known, and this stuff is so great. I have turned so many of my friends onto this stuff that they should pay me for promoting it! Hands down, the best product ever! BUY THIS!”

If you want to see what all the hype is about, the product is on sale right now for an extra 20% off. That means, you can snag it for just $10. With Amazon, you never know how long a discount will last. So be sure to take advantage of this deal while you still can.

