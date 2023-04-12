This ‘Deeply Hydrating’ Moisturizer From Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Avène Clears Flakiness & ‘Keeps Skin Soft Year-Round’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though dry winter, dry skin should be kicked to the curb by now, everyone’s skin is different. So if you need some help to soothe a dry or dehydrated complexion year-round, you’ll want to grab this hydrating cream from Avène that’s on sale now at Amazon. Avène’s formulas are so good that even Gwyneth Paltrow stocks up on the products.

Avène’s Eau Thermale Hydrance Hydrating Cream soothes, hydraates, and heals the skin. It works by restoring its “hydrolipidic barrier,” which assists the skin in maintaining moisture all day long. After 28 days, the brand says that you will notice four times the hydration locked into your complexion. The cream also goes beyond just hurting, and it also reduces dehydration and dullness. Instead, it leaves a supple and luminous finish.

The secret behind the hydration cream? Avène’s CohedermTM, which is “the ideal lipidic trio to restore and bind moisture to the skin for enhanced elasticity and comfort while preventing water loss,” they stated. There is also the brand-specific thermal spring water and shea butter that work together to smooth and fully nourish the skin.

Avène Eau Thermale Hydrance Hydrating Cream

Avène

Eau Thermale Hydrance Hydrating Cream $24.50 Buy now

“This is deeply hydrating and has a lovely scent,” one Amazon shopper said. “Scented skin care products are a very personal preference, but I find the scent to be very light, floral, slightly powdery, and feminine. I’m on my second bottle because this moisturizer has helped to improve the condition of my very dry skin. I’ve also tried several other Avene products because I liked this facial moisturizer so much.”

Another called it “my hyper-sensitive holy grail of moisturizers.” They also added, “I used to always have decent skin, but as I’ve gotten older, it’s gotten increasingly sensitive. I’ve tried every moisturizer marketed as ‘gentle’ or ‘for sensitive skin,’ from cheap stuff you can find at a drug store, and many people swear by to ridiculously expensive stuff celebs endorse, and NONE of them work for me. My skin will burn and turn red. I’ll get breakouts, scaly patches, etc. This is the only one that does not do any of that.”

“It cleared up my flaky skin problem, helps keeps my facial skin soft year-round,” a final five-star reviewer said. “At the time I received the sample, I was battling an unusual case of dry flaky skin that was embarrassing. Within a few days of regular use, my skin looked like new. Soft and clear. The tiny sample lasted a long time, so I didn’t hesitate to buy the full-size tube even at this price. I use this every morning and night after cleansing my face. My skin stays soft, even with the dry winter skin and drying indoor heat.”

