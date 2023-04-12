I Compared Merit’s Original Tinted Lip Oils To Its New Sheer Shades & My Lips Definitely Have a Favorite

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter what, there’s always room in my makeup bag for a lip product. But there’s one in particular that I take with me everywhere: Merit’s Shade Slick. I’m someone who doesn’t always love wearing lipstick, but still want some color when I’m out. Luckily, this purse-essential tinted lip oil does exactly that. It leaves a healthy glow, while also moisturizing my lips. So, once I heard that the minimalist beauty brand added more to its lineup, I knew I needed to try it instantly.

The Shade Slick The Gelées line consists of four new sheer lip tints that’s packed with even more moisture than its predecessor. If I had to choose between the original and the new iteration, the Gelées are the clear winner. Here’s why:

Merit Shade Slick Classic Tinted Lip Oil

The Shade Slick The Classics definitely feature more saturated colors like soft peach, red-orange, and deep berry, while the Gelées, are available in a sheer neutral, pink, red, and brown for a bare lip finish. After I tried the Gelées‘ Mapleton shade in particular, I found that the coverage was the best every time I added more layers.

In addition to that, I prefer Merit’s latest item for a few other reasons. It’s so much more hydrating and I no longer have to worry about my dry lips. Regardless of the season, I always experience chapped lips. Luckily, this product felt so soothing as it added moisture and a lovely shimmery tint. And thanks to its heavy-hitting hydrators like squalane and quinoa seed oil, it also made my lips so smooth. Along with this, it gives my pout a beautiful glossy shine that I never want to see disappear.

Shade Slick Gelées Tinted Lip Oil

When it comes to both versions, I do wish they were more pigmented against my dark skin. That’s why, I typically apply the original Shade Slick The Classics in Sangaria on top of lipstick for a shine. However, the Gelées in Mapleton (a plum shade) is noticeable enough for everyday wear. Simply, keep applying it throughout the day to keep your lips glowing and soft. According to the brand, the lip treatment looks a little different on everyone’s pout. It works with your lip’s natural PH and color to add a subtle color. In short, it will look universally flattering regardless of the shade you opt for. Related story This Sustainable British Fashion Brand Has All the Effortlessly Chic Dresses You Need for Spring at Affordable Prices

The best part is, Merit’s Shade Slick is reasonably priced. It’s just $24 for both options, and it’s definitely worth it in my opinion. Even Cameron Diaz swears by the brand’s lip products. The tinted lip oil has replaced my lip balms and lipsticks, so I only trust Merit’s Shade Slick on a daily basis. And maybe you will too after trying it.

