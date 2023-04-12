Cameron Diaz Named This Powder Sunscreen Her ‘Favorite’ & Shoppers Are Stocking Up During Skinstore’s Friends & Family Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrity beauty has always served as a source to find new products to add to our own collections. And now, with viral TikTok videos and A-listers dishing on their beloved products, it’s even easier to land on ones that make us feel like a star. With warmer weather here, we’re on the hunt for new SPF options, and this one from Colorscience, that’s on sale now, is right on time. Cameron Diaz even named it her ‘favorite.’ Right now, you can add the sunscreen to your cart for 20 percent off during Skinstore’s Friends and Family sale — just use the code FRIENDS at checkout.

Applying sunscreen shouldn’t be a challenging task throughout the day. That’s where the brush-on formula from Skinstore comes in to help. The Brush-On Shield is a multitasking product with a soft-bristled brush on top that dispenses the SPF to your skin. The bottom section holds the powder in place to prevent spilling.

Now onto the formula. The Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 is crafted with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (non-chemical sun protection), iron oxides (blue light protection), and hyaluronic acid powder (for added hydration). It also comes in three shades that range from fair to tan matte.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 — $55.20, originally $69.00

Colorescience

Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 $55.20 Buy now

“This product is amazing for reactive skin, those that break out or have rosacea,” a Nordstrom shopper wrote. “I’ve used every dermatologist-recommended product that isn’t supposed to react with my skin, I must be that one in a hundred. I always got red, flaky, bumps, itchy. Colorscience is the one and only. I brush it on over a clean face, and throughout the day as necessary.”

“Sunforgettabe is an amazing product. It makes using sunscreen quick and easy,” another user wrote. “It fits into your purse or makeup bag. I use it adventuring and keep it in my backpack. It’s light, and I love the coverage in place of messy lotions and creams. I highly recommend it.”

A final reviewer said it’s “worth every penny.” They added, “I have used this for years and happily repurchase it, even at this price. Easy and effective. Best sunscreen ever!” Related story This Sustainable British Fashion Brand Has All the Effortlessly Chic Dresses You Need for Spring at Affordable Prices

Hurry and grab yours while it’s on sale at Skinstore. Don’t forget to use the code FRIENDS at checkout!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: