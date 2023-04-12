This Sustainable British Fashion Brand Has All the Effortlessly Chic Dresses You Need for Spring at Affordable Prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’ve got a wedding to attend in the next couple of months or you’re just looking to refresh your wardrobe for the season, we found a fashion brand that’s worthy of being on your radar. It’s a brand that prides itself on its sustainability and high-quality products, not to mention, it has really cute options as well. If you’re someone who doesn’t love the idea of spending over $100 on a dress for a special occasion, you’re going to love what Omnes has in store for you.

The people behind Omnes believe that fashion doesn’t have to “cost the earth.” According to the brand, fashion is one of the world’s “worst polluters,” and makes up about 10% of global carbon dioxide output. Not only that, about 85% of all textile end up in landfill. Because of this, Omnes was made to be a clothing brand that people shop and think about fashion. They carefully pick materials that are not only environmentally-friendly, but high-quality as well. If one of your goals is to live more sustainably, shopping brands that are really conscious about the materials they use is one simple way to do that. It’s made even simpler when the brand has stylish pieces you’d want in your wardrobe anyway.

So if you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe this season, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite dresses from Omnes’ Spring Edit. Check those out below.

You can’t go wrong with a classic white dress, especially during this time of the year. Omnes’ Winslow Midi Dress features a super sweet sweetheart neckline and a flattering fitted waist. It’s also made with 100% BCI cotton, which according to the brand, makes the dress “oh so breathable” for hot days. It’s available in cream and golden orange.

Take a step on the wild side with the Riviera Midi Dress. It features a cowl neck and a sexy lace up back. It’s the kind of dress that’ll turn heads, whether you’re at a wedding or on vacation. It’s available in the zebra print above, as well as a blue leopard print. Both options are equally worthy of including in your wardrobe.

If you love the style of the dress above, but not the print, you're in luck. The Riviera Midi Dress also comes in several solid colors including dusty pink, violet, and a striking apple green. If you're still in need of a dress for wedding season, this dress is a perfect option.

The Bergamot Floral Tea Dress features a unique floral print that’s perfect for the warmer days ahead. It features short sleeves, a deep v-neck, and a flattering design. We absolutely love everything about this from the fun bright pink and orange to the shape of the dress itself. Don’t pass this one up!

This has to be one of our favorite pieces in Omnes’ Spring Edit. Not only is it super chic, it’s pretty, versatile, and so classy. It’s the kind of dress you can easily move in, so you’re sure to feel comfortable and confident when you put this on. We wouldn’t be surprised if you got all the compliments every time you wore this out. The dress is made with 100% Ecovero Viscose and features an open back and an elastic waist. It’s available in blue and orange.

Those were just a few of our favorite dresses from Omnes’ Spring Edit, but the brand has so much more to offer including pants and cute tops. The brand even has a mid-season sale where you can snag some must-have pieces for up to 70% off. Be sure to check them out today.

