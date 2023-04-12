Nordstrom Is Having a Secret Beauty Sale With TULA, Kiehl’s & Clinique Starting at $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We just found out a secret: Nordstrom has unexpected beauty markdowns that are too good to pass up. The secret sale has savings from shopper-loved brands like TULA, Clinique, and Kiehl’s. You can earn up to 30 percent on cleansers, hydrating face masks, and exfoliating treatments that make the best additions to your spring skincare routine.

If you need to restock your beauty cabinets, now is the time. Nordstrom’s sale has plenty of products you can snag for a fraction of the cost. If you haven’t added an exfoliator to your lineup, this one from TULA transforms skin in minutes without causing any irritation. And if you need to treat redness, reach for Kiehl’s mask, that’s also on sale. Plus, there’s makeup, too. We can’t get enough of Clinique’s Chubby Sticks, which are a hybrid between lip balm and lipstick.

Ahead, see our favorite products on sale now.

TULA So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask — 30% Off

Smoother looking skin starts with exfoliating regularly to remove dead skin cells. If you need to add a product that you can easily incorporate into your existing routine, snag TULA’s So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask. The mask is packed with probiotic extracts and prebiotics, which enhances and smooths the complexion within minutes. There are also pineapple, pumpkin, and pomegranate enzymes that exfoliate to reveal a more even and radiant finish.

“My friend told me she had been using this and LOVED how refreshed her face felt,” one shopper said. “I have a lot of sensitivity to many products, so I figured if I bought it and it bothered my skin, I could give it to her! However….My skin has never looked or felt better. I have no irritation, especially when I follow up with the toner, moisturizer, and eye balm.”

Kiehl’s Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask — 25% Off

Kiehl’s

This calming mask from Kiehl’s soothes redness and dry skin in only 15 minutes. How does it work? It’s infused with calendula flowers and aloe vera that leaves skin balanced and hydrated. The mask also gives a cooling sensation when you apply it to the skin. Related story This Sustainable British Fashion Brand Has All the Effortlessly Chic Dresses You Need for Spring at Affordable Prices

One reviewer explained: “This is an amazing mask I Have Ever Used! No peeling. Short wait time. Best results. It makes my skin look dewy and flawless. I have very dry skin and noticeable flaws in my face, but after using this mask, only once, it completely renewed my face, and my skin looks absolutely flawless and shiny, as if I had foundation and highlighter on. It’s so easy to use, and you don’t have to wait a long time like other masks.”

Clinique Blended Face Powder — 29% Off

Clinique

Clinique’s face powder smooths the complexion, sets makeup, and minimizes pores. It also has a lightweight texture that seamlessly blends into the skin and creates a flawless finish. The powder is available in five shades ranging from invisible to bronze.

And shoppers say that this powder will not “cake your face.” One reviewer reported “this has been my go-to loose powder for almost 10 years now. It doesn’t overly matte-ify my face, and it conceals shine. And oh boy, do I have a lot of shine.”

TULA The Iconic Duo Mini Bestsellers Set — 30% Off

TULA

If you’ve wanted to try TULA products, now is your chance. You can snag this best-selling duo (in mini sizes) for under $20. The set includes one Purifying Face Cleanser to cleanse skin, and 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, which hydrates the complexion.

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Color Balm — 28% Off

Clinique

These chubby sticks are the best for adding a pop of color to your lips with a dose of hydration. They’re so easy to apply — just remove the cap and dab over your lips, much like a crayon.

“Balm, lipstick, all in one!” one exclaimed. “I’ve always been a fan of the regular chubby sticks but these are even better, so much more hydrating, my lips do not dry out using these. Just 2 swipes and I’m good to go! What makes these great is they’re like a hybrid of anything and everything I could want in a lip color product: they’re not exactly a gloss or give the ‘wet look’ of a gloss, at the same time not as pigmented as a lipstick and yet have (almost) the moisturizing ability of a tinted lip balm.”

