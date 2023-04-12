Reese Witherspoon Just Dropped a New Spring Clothing Collection at Kohl’s & Lots of Pieces Are Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention, all fashionistas: If you’re a fan of classic Southern style with a modern twist, then you’re in for a treat. Reese Witherspoon’s fashion brand, Draper James, just launched a new spring collection of its affordably priced and sweetly stylish RSVP line at Kohl’s — and tons of items are already on sale. You can easily get cute tops, pants, and dresses to wear to any occasion this spring and summer without breaking your budget.

In a recent Instagram post, Witherspoon modeled an adorable puff-sleeve surplice dress in a bright gingham pattern and chic accessories (those wedge sandals!) from the new collection. Available exclusively at Kohl’s, the Draper James RSVP collection is inspired by the idea of a casually elegant party — fun, effortless, and breezy. It embodies Southern charm to a T (sweet tea, of course) and the confidence that comes with finding the perfect thing to wear, no matter the occasion. The size inclusive Draper James line offers sizes 0 to 24 (XS to 3X).

“I started this company to honor my Southern heritage and in particular my grandparents who were, and still are, the greatest influences in my life: my grandmother, Dorothea Draper and my grandfather, William James Witherspoon,” Reese Witherspoon said of the clothing line she started in 2015. “My grandparents taught me everything I know about gracious Southern living. From them I learned to dress and act like a lady, to take pride in my home, to reach out to help a neighbor, and to always invite everyone in for a visit.”

We rounded up our favorites, from patterned dresses and tops to classic pants and jean jackets to a versatile maxi dress. Mix and match the pieces with each other, items from your own closet, or other pieces in the Draper James RSVP collection at Kohl’s.

Plus Size DRAPER JAMES RSVP™ Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress

Courtesy of Draper James.

Plus Size DRAPER JAMES RSVP™ Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress $52.80 Buy now

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP Wide-Leg Crop Pants

Courtesy of Draper James.

This pair of wide-leg cropped pants will be a summer wardrobe staple.

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP Wide-Leg Crop Pants $40.80 Buy now

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP™ Flutter Sleeve Smocked Top

Courtesy of Draper James.

The delicate floral pattern on this smocked top makes it as sweet as a piece of pecan pie.

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP™ Flutter Sleeve Smocked Top $28.80 Buy now

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP™ Ruffle Trim Denim Jacket

Courtesy of Draper James.

Layer this denim jacket over tops and dresses for cool nights and offices with too much AC.

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP™ Ruffle Trim Denim Jacket $40.80 Buy now

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP High-Low Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Draper James.

The floral pattern on this sleeveless maxi dress is made for a brunch date.

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP High-Low Sleeveless Maxi Dress $52.80 Buy now

Women’s DRAPER JAMES RSVP Short Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Draper James.

Wear this tiered maxi dress shopping or to the beach.