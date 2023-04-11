Shoppers Are Going to Bed With ‘Juicy & Plump’ Skin Thanks to This Luxurious Overnight Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Beauty products are truly a gift — they can transform the skin and solve a plethora of beauty concerns. And if you’re shopping for a luxurious skincare product, you want to do your research before committing. One that’s worth the price tag is U Beauty’s formula that hydrates and revives the skin.

U Beauty’s The Barrier Bioactive Treatment is a creamy overnight treatment that helps restore skin and smooth the complexion overall. It’s packed with bioactive marine that comes from a proprietary Siren Capsule Technology, which “optimizes normal skin turnover, replenishes nourishment, and restores barrier hydration for improved-looking softness and bounce,” the brand says. The potent technology helps the ingredients penetrate deep into the epidermis, which gives visible results faster.

And when it comes to texture, The Barrier Bioactive cream has a luxurious feel. “The consistency is truly amazing, not too thick and not greasy at all,” one treatment user explained. Once you message the production into your skin, it absorbs immediately.

One reviewer said they love putting the cream on. “The directions say a few times a week, and it pains me cause I want it on 24/7. I go to bed juicy and plump, I wake up exactly the same. I don’t understand this technology, but I love it and I’m evangelical about it. It doesn’t dry down completely and has a sort of tackiness in a good way. I don’t want to rinse it off the next morning.”

“I have sensitive, fair, combination skin,” one shopper said. “I get acne and dullness in my cheeks with dryness around my mouth and eyes. This product has been a game changer for my dull, congested cheeks and occasional breakouts. My skin is now smoother, less breakouts, and more even toned. I use it one to two times a week, sometimes more often in the tough spots. Definitely worth it.”

"The barrier is unbelievable. If I have a breakout, it actually helps heal. It has basically taught me what my skin is supposed to look and feel like when it is well cared for."

