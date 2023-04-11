Amazon Shoppers Swear Their ‘Lips Feel Like Perfection’ Thanks to This $8 Lip Balm That’s a ‘Perfect’ Alternative to Dior

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a beauty fan, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Dior’s cult-fave Lip Glow Lip Balm. Everything about it is luxe, from the packaging to the tinted balm itself. While we don’t mind splurging now and then, $40 for a lip product, no matter how amazing it may be, isn’t exactly budget-friendly. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers found an alternative that not only works just as good and comes from a brand that celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, and Beyoncé approve of, it’s less than $9!

L’Oreal’s Glow Paradise Hydrating Balm-in-Lipstick is described as a “cushiony balm” that instantly hydrates, nurtures, and melts right on the lips for a gorgeous, effortlessly flawless glow. It’s made with 92 percent natural origin ingredients like pomegranate extract. According to brand, it’s also made to be suitable for sensitive lips. Right now, there are 10 colors to choose from ranging from nudes like Beige Eden to pretty pops of pink like Blush Fantasy. They are tinted lip balms, so you won’t find the kind of coverage you’d get with a lipstick. Instead, you’ll get a product that hydrates your lips and makes the perfect final touch for that natural, no-makeup look.

The L’Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Hydrating Balm-in-Lipstick has over 1,500 five-star reviews with multiple shoppers comparing it to more high-end options. As one wrote, “Oh yes, the hype is true. I couldn’t decide what color to purchase because there were a few I was drawn to, and I wanted one for an everyday, no makeup look. I went with Peach Charm and it’s perfection. Very moisturizing, the perfect dupe for Dior’s Lip Glow, and only $8. Definitely pick this up. Lips feel like perfection. Grabbing more colors now but I must say the Peach Glow gives you that flawless clean girl ‘your lips but better’ vibe and I’m here for it.”

Another shopper loved how it melted right on your lips. “Gorgeous, gorgeous lipstick!” they wrote. “It melts right onto your lips and gives you a hydrating feeling as soon as you apply. Not to mention the beautiful packaging it has as well. 10/10”

One shopper called it “magic made in heaven,” while another said it was their “new favorite.” One even went so far as to call it the “best” they’ve ever tried. “I’ve been hooked on L’Oreal’s nude lip balms for a few years now,” they wrote. “This product works well yearround. Keeps lips soft and smooth without giving you a clown mouth. Best I’ve tried.”

If you want to try the lipstick for yourself, it’s currently available on Amazon for a sale price of $8. You can even save more by choosing the Subscribe & Save option at checkout to get up to 15% off your next few orders. So be sure to check it out today!

