If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

ICYMI, many celebrities’ skincare routine seems to have one brand in common: Augustinus Bader. The ultra-luxe brand has a crowd of admirers, especially with one particular product: The Rich Cream. It’s one of Hollywood’s favorite moisturizers, for good reason. This award-winning product dramatically renews your skin thanks to its 30 years of research. It leaves your complexion looking smoother, plumper, and firmer than ever before.

A slew of celebrities opt for this intensely nourishing moisturizer in their daily routine. Jennifer Aniston uses it to get ready on set for The Morning Show, while Michelle Yeoh has it in her two-step routine for glowing skin. Kim Kardashian, Hailey Beiber, Meghan Markle, Salma Hayek, and Victoria Beckham are other famous people who also swear by this skin-boosting cream.

But what exactly makes everyone fall in love with Augustinus Bader’s the Rich Cream? First of all, it keeps your skin looking youthful and radiant. It’s powered by the brand’s patented TFC8® technology that supports cellular renewal. So along with it being deeply hydrating, this cream also improves signs of again for the long term. It particularly tackles fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. Not to mention, the thick cream feels absolutely luxurious on mature skin.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

If you’re looking for a product that actually transforms your skin, this A-list approved cream has plenty of fans that prove it does.

“I didn’t expect a transformation like this. My skin is thicker (as in, 20-something thicker), smoother, is of one clear tone, and, the detail that amazes me the most: It hangs on the bones of my face as it did in my 20s and 30s. This is treatment in the most direct way, for the revitalization of the skin,” said a reviewer.

According to shoppers’ reviews, the main con seems to be the price. The Rich Cream is definitely a splurge because it costs between $92 and $290. But you can always receive a 20 percent discount when you subscribe to at least three delivery cycles. Either way, many others believe the price of this anti-wrinkle cream is “absolutely worth every penny” in the end. Related story Shoppers Are Going to Bed With 'Juicy & Plump' Skin Thanks to This Luxurious Overnight Cream

One reviewer said they love this cream after trying so many other products throughout their life: “At 72 years I’ve been through a lot of creams from various companies. I think the sunspots are lighter. It seems my face is brighter. And coincidence or not I’ve had two people say ‘you look so young’ in random conversations this past week.”

So, take their advice and treat yourself to this wrinkle-fighting moisturizer that’s next-level. Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream is your solution for the most beautiful glow and naturally healthy skin.

