Drew Barrymore’s Limited-Edition Cleaning Line Is Here — & Items Start at Just $5

Is there anything you can’t find at Target? If your answer is “no,” then you’re in good company. We love browsing Target‘s aisles and adding items to our carts that enhance our homes—whether we need them or not. And Target’s exclusive collaborations? They’re always *chef’s kiss*—and their latest limited-edition line with Grove Co. and Drew Barrymore is no exception.

The line was designed by Barrymore and offers sustainable non-toxic cleaners, candles, and dish soaps that come in two yummy-smelling scents. As a bonus, the packaging is vibrant and colorful—exactly what you’d expect from Barrymore. Ahead, see a few of our favorite picks from the exclusive 11-piece collection, and be sure to grab everything you want while you still can!

Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Ultimate Dish Soap in Island Orchid

Grove Co.

Swap out your current dish soap for this one that has the freshest (and happiest) scent. The soap is crafted with a 98% plant-based formula and a 100% natural fragrance that cleans soiled dishes in minutes.

“Feels like sun shining on this rainy day,” one shopper reported. “Nice fresh warm scent, not too strong. Cleans well.”

Ultimate Dish Soap in Island Orchid $5.49 Buy now

Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Candle in Island Orchid

Grove Co.

Many candles have toxic ingredients that can cause headaches and other unpleasant side effects. That’s not the case with the Fresh Horizons Candle in Island Orchid. It has a 100% natural fragrance and is made from a plant-based, paraffin-free soy wax blend. And let’s chat about the beautiful fragrance the candle provides. It has notes of orchid and frangipani, with hints of fresh-cut tropical leaves.

One Target reviewer said that their guests approve! “We had this candle out on my kitchen counter when my sister came to visit us, and she took it into her room for the evening she liked it so much! I bought a second for upstairs that creates a nice mood for winding down in the evening. The scent is noticeable but not too strong (some candles do give me a headache, though not this one or any of Grove’s). It is on the lighter side — kind of like walking into a really nice hotel lobby a little bit. Strongly recommend it and will be buying more if still around.”

Candle in Island Orchid $9.99 Buy now

Grove Co. Pure Power Dishwasher Detergent Packs in Lemon Eucalyptus & Mint

Grove Co.

These non-toxic dishwasher packs dissolve quickly and easily remove food and stains stuck on dishes. Each pod contains a plant-based formula with enzymes that clean and remove bacteria while washing. They are also free from parabens, phthalates, phosphates, chlorine bleach, and dyes. And, unlike other dishwasher pods, Grove Co’s ones are packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum.

It leaves “clean and sparkling dishes,” a reviewer said. “I have been very happy since switching to the Grove’s Pure Power dishwashing pods! My dishes are clean, and I’m not worried about them being washed with concerning chemicals! Plus, I reuse the sustainable tins as well! If you haven’t tried these…make the switch!”

Pure Power Dishwasher Detergent Packs $11.99 Buy now

Grove Co. Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrates in Lavender

Grove Co.

These lavender concentrates are perfect for keeping in your kitchen and other areas in your home. They cut through grease and dirt, and make your daily cleaning a breeze. Just add water to one of Grove Co’s reusable spray bottles, add some concentrate, shake, and then get to spraying!

“I wasn’t sure about this at first, but once I tried it, I love it,” a Grove Co. user wrote. “I have eight fur babies, so you can see why I would want something that is not only going to help my house look clean, but it all so makes it smell clean.”

Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrates $7.99 Buy now

