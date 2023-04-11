Petco Is Celebrating National Pet Day With a Can’t-miss Sale on Food, Toys & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Today, April 11, is National Pet Day! How are you planning on celebrating? Petco is honoring National Pet Day with a flash 25-percent-off sale on tons of great products. You can save big on food, toys, and other pet accessories when you use code PETDAY25 during checkout. And you can even use this savings code on sale items, too!

Canidae Pure Goodness with Premium Proteins dog food is currently marked down to nearly 20 percent off, making it a steal during this 24-hour savings event. The salmon and sweet potato recipe is completely grain-free and made with recognizable whole ingredients, making it a good choice for pups with sensitive stomachs or gluten-caused skin issues.

Image: Canidae

Canidae Pure Grain Free Limited Ingredient Dog Food $61 Buy now

All dogs love Multipet’s Lamb Chop dog toy — there’s just something about it that drives dogs wild. And right now you can snag a Lamb Chop toy for your pup for over 50 percent off, plus additional savings during the Petco National Pet Day event. The medium-size plush toy is on sale for just $5 right now, so take advantage and stock up in advance!

Image: Multipet

Multipet Lamb Chop Dog Toy $5 Buy now

Make your poop-scooping chore so much easier with the So Phresh Dog Waste Scoop. This one-handed claw gadget prevents you from having to bend down so far to do the job and your hand doesn’t have to get near your dog’s waste at all. And right now you can save 25 percent when you purchase during today’s big Petco sale.

Image: So Phresh

So Phresh Dog Waste Scoop, X-Small $18 Buy now

Head over to Petco’s website to shop the savings event while it’s still on — and have a very happy National Pet Day! Give your pet a few extra scratches and maybe a treat or two to celebrate.