Blake Lively Just Made This Cut-Out Swimsuit Sell Out — But We Found a $30 Alternative That’s Just as Chic

Summer isn’t here yet, but Blake Lively is ready. Thanks to Lively’s recent Instagram post of her family’s beach getaway, we’re wanting a vacation ourselves. And if you keep scrolling through the photos, you’ll see exactly why. Lively shared a shot of her first swimsuit of the season, and it left fans in awe as she just recently gave birth to her fourth child in February. The Gossip Girl star looked breathtaking as she wore a cut-out black swimsuit that went viral and is now sold out. That’s right, she made a swimsuit look that good that it sold out! According to StarStyle, Lively was sporting Solid & Striped’s The Esme one-piece. Luckily, we’ve found a cheaper alternative at Amazon that’s just as chic as Lively’s sold-out ‘fit.

With over 10,000 5-star reviews, Meyeeka’s Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit is definitely a go-to for the summertime. You can never go wrong with a classic black silhouette whether you’re at a beach, pool, or simply lounging on your porch. It instantly looks flattering and stylish on anybody, making it a must-have for your swimwear collection. Matter of fact, the one-piece can even double as a body suit if you want.

Image: Meyeeka at Amazon.

Many shoppers would agree that this cut-out swimsuit is their favorite. “I LOVE this swimsuit. It is super cute if you’re like me and are wanting to feel sexy but looking for a little more coverage these days,” said a reviewer.

Similar to Lively’s Solid & Stripe version, other moms say this lookalike is also a must-have for flaunting their “mom bod”.

“I was on the hunt for a swimsuit that showed off my hard work with my abs but still covered the loose skin of my “mommy” belly from having three kids. This bathing suit is perfect,” said a reviewer. “I don’t feel all lumpy or old ladyish in this, the color is super flattering, and it’s comfortable enough to move around in to play with the kids on the beach – and still feel sexy for myself”

So if you’re ready to hit the beach in style, make sure to snag Meyeeka’s Cut Out One-Piece on Amazon. It looks almost identical to Blake Lively’s latest swimsuit but for nearly $155 less. Plus, it comes in so many more fun colorways and prints for just $30. It’s not every day you can try a celeb-approved look at an affordable price!

Solid & Striped The Esme

Image: Solid & Striped.

Blake Likely showed off the Solid & Striped’s The Esme on her tropical vacation. Unfortnately, it’s currently out of stock for a limited time. But if you don’t mind splurging on swimwear, Solid & Stripe has a myriad of stunning picks that are perfect for summer.

The Esme $145 Buy now

