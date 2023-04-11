Target Is Selling the Cutest Summer-Themed Cat Toys & They’re All on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Target has the best cat toys that are exclusive to the retailer. That means you can shop from paw-rents’ favorite brands, including Boots & Barkley and Sun Squad—each brand has fun and adorable toys and now, you can spoil your pet with exciting new play things just in time for warmer weather. Our favorite? A cat scratch house that gives major Palm Beach Vibes.

The Sun Squad Palm Tree Park Cat Scratch House is already a favorite with Target shoppers. It’s easy to assemble and has a durable design that cats will enjoy using. The scratcher is sturdy enough to stand alone, and some reviewers say it’s so well made, that they don’t see any stray pieces of cardboard after their four-legged friends play. Ahead, learn more about the tropical house and see other new toys you can pickup during your next Target trip.

Sun Squad Palm Tree Park Cat Scratch House

Sun Squad

Your cat deserves some fun in the sun, too, this spring. Get them ready for a tropical vacation with this easy-to-assemble scratch house. It has bright colors and patterns that are embellished with palm trees. There’s even the cutest flamingo on the side. The scratcher is lightweight but sturdy enough for cats to play alone.

Shoppers say that the scratch house is so easy to put together. “This was super easy to put together. My 5-year-old helped me,” one said. “My cat went straight in and was so happy! Plus it is super cute. I love that it has two scratching areas. It is really sturdy, and even with her scratching it nonstop, I’m not finding pieces of cardboard everywhere.”

Scratch House $20.00 Buy now

Sun Squad Flamingo Wand + Sea Creatures Cat Toy Set

Sun Squad

Play wands will keep your cat entertained for hours. This flamingo and sea creatures one is new at Target and has three changeable characters. And to make the toy even better, each one of them is infused with catnip — a perfect treat for your furry friend.

“Good quality cat toy,” a shopper wrote. “Our cats’ favorite toy! She goes to this one out of all the toys in her box. She’s had it for several months, and it’s still in good shape!”

Related story Shoppers Are Going to Bed With 'Juicy & Plump' Skin Thanks to This Luxurious Overnight Cream

Flamingo & Sea Creatures Wand $6.00 Buy now

Boots & Barkley Carrot & Radish Cat Toy Set

Boots & Barkley

Get your pet into the gardening spirit with this adorable carrot and radish set. The toys are plush and infused with catnip, making them perfect for pouncing on and carrying around.

Carrot & Radish Cat Toy Set $2.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out Amazon’s best under-$10 cat toys below.